Transport for Wales sets tails wagging with new dog treat menu

Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced the launch of a new dog treat menu – a UK first for the rail network.

With the increasing popularity of dog-friendly destinations across the Wales and the Borders network, TfW has expanded its offerings to cater to the needs of dog owners on selected rail services running between north and south Wales.

Partnering with Dewkes Snack For Dogs, TfW is offering passengers and their furry companions a convenient and delightful treat option with all treats made with high-quality, natural ingredients.

The Dewkes range caters to dogs of all shapes and sizes, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every dog’s palate whilst on the go.