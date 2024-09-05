Transport for Wales sets tails wagging with new dog treat menu
Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced the launch of a new dog treat menu – a UK first for the rail network.
With the increasing popularity of dog-friendly destinations across the Wales and the Borders network, TfW has expanded its offerings to cater to the needs of dog owners on selected rail services running between north and south Wales.
Partnering with Dewkes Snack For Dogs, TfW is offering passengers and their furry companions a convenient and delightful treat option with all treats made with high-quality, natural ingredients.
The Dewkes range caters to dogs of all shapes and sizes, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every dog’s palate whilst on the go.
Dog on the go
Piers Croft, Transport for Wales On Board Director said: “With so many beautiful parts of Wales and the Borders accessible by TfW Services we are delighted to welcome the whole family including the four legged members on board our trains.
“By stocking Dewkes snacks we are making sure that everyone is catered for.”
James Bygate, Managing Director at Dewkes said: “We are thrilled to launch this new era of dog friendly travel to deliver on our purpose – providing healthy nutritional snacks for the social dog on the go”
This innovative initiative not only enhances the travel experience for dog owners but also supports local businesses and promotes sustainability with snacks packaged in sustainable, recyclable materials.
Family run
Our premier services operated by our Mark IV trains offer Dewkes dog treats between Swansea – Manchester and Cardiff – Holyhead.
To see which services have dining on board, visit Journey Planner and look for trains with First Class tickets available.
Customers travelling on board will be able to scan a QR code on their seat, select from the menu and a customer host will do the rest.
Dewkes is a South Wales based family run company renowned for its sustainable and delicious dog treats. The Dewkes range caters to dogs of all shapes and sizes, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every dog’s palate.
Dewkes has received support from the Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP) funded through Welsh Government. This included mentoring and specialist advice on market analysis and planning, coaching and developing a customer relationship management system.
Dewkes was recently honoured with the prestigious Farm Shop & Deli Award 2024.
