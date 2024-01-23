Transport for Wales share Taffs Well Depot and station update

Transport for Wales has shared an update as they work to upgrade the access road that leads into the station car park and the new Taffs Well Depot.

The works will involve short and temporary closures of the section of Ffordd Bleddyn between the New Adventure Travel depot roundabout and the railway station, on the following weekends:

From 7pm on Friday 2 February to 6am on Monday 5 February

From 7pm on Friday 9 February to 6am on Monday 12 February

From 7pm on Friday 16 February to 6am on Monday 19 February

Plan ahead

The road will remain open for pedestrians, and the station for passengers, however those driving to the station will need to plan ahead and use other Park & Ride facilities, such as Radyr station.

There will also be a small number of parking spaces at Delyn Warehousing in Taffs Well.

Access for vehicles into the Moy Road industrial estate will remain in place, with access available up to the Adventure Travel depot roundabout.

The most southern section of Ffordd Bleddyn between the station and the junction with Cardiff Road, which now acts as a bridge over the railway line into the Depot, remains closed until Spring 2024.

Ahead of Ffordd Bleddyn fully reopening this Spring, they will be working to remove the existing footpaths and replace with new as well as undertake waterproofing and drainage works.

To ensure their teams can do this safely, they will be putting in place temporary traffic management at the Ffordd Bleddyn / Cardiff Road / Cemetery Road junction from 5th February.

There will also be some temporary planned closures of Cardiff Road, over a small number of weekends early this year, to further enable this drainage works. They will give the community notice ahead of these closures.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

