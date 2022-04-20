Transport for Wales to boost services in new timetable

Transport for Wales (TfW) is introducing a new timetable from May which will see the resumption of a number of services which were paused due to the Covid pandemic.

Customers are being encouraged to check their journey details as the increase in services comes into effect from 15 May across the Wales and Borders rail network.

Among the key changes are nine additional services each way per day along the North Wales Coast between Chester and Llandudno Junction, including the return of direct services between Llandudno and Manchester Airport, and six extra services each way between Swansea and West Wales.

TfW is also reintroducing two additional return services between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, and along the Conwy Valley Line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

In Cardiff, TfW is restoring direct services between Coryton and Radyr, and the shuttle service between Cardiff Queen Street and Cardiff Bay will also return, reintroducing key connections within the city.

While the times of many services will be unaffected, customers are advised to double-check their departure, arrival and connection times.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director, said: “We are introducing more services across our network and making adjustments elsewhere from 15 May. It’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“As we welcome more customers back to our services, some trains will be busier than they have been for a while, especially in the busy holiday periods. For those customers who wish to travel on quieter services, we recommend using our Capacity Checker tool.”

Customers must purchase a valid ticket before boarding a TfW service. Checking journey details and purchasing tickets can be done here.

South Wales Metro transformation works will continue to take place over the summer, including in evenings and at weekends when the network is quieter, so customers should always check before travelling to find out if their service is affected.

The May-December timetable period is also expected to include the introduction of the first of TfW’s brand new trains. The first new trains for the Wales and Borders network are planned to enter service on routes in North Wales and the Borders during the summer.

Timetable changes in full:

North Wales:

– Nine additional return trips between Chester and Llandudno Junction

– Direct Llandudno-Manchester Airport services will be reinstated

– Two additional return services between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog, increasing from four to six

Mid and West Wales:

– Two additional return services between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, increasing from 10 to 12

– Six of the current return services between Pembroke Dock and Carmarthen will be extended to Swansea, and an additional return service between Pembroke Dock and Tenby

– Three additional return services to/from Fishguard Harbour, increasing from three to six

– On the Heart of Wales Line, an additional early morning service between Shrewsbury and Llandrindod, and an additional early morning service between Swansea and Llandovery

South Wales:

– Reintroduction of direct services between Coryton and Radyr via the City Line

– Reintroduction of five services per hour between Cardiff Queen Street and Cardiff Bay

(subject to the completion of essential works to the Adam Street bridge)

Borders:

– Four services between South Wales and Gloucester will be extended to Cheltenham Spa

– TfW services will no longer call at Stafford

– Selected Sunday services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton will no longer call at intermediate stations

