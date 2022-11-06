Transport for Wales to reinstate rail services on Monday after strike action cancelled

Transport for Wales have announced that they will be reinstating their normal services tomorrow after the RMT’s strike action was cancelled.

Strike action was cancelled on Friday but too late to restore services yesterday.

RMT members had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday in their bitter dispute with Network Rail, but leaders cancelled the strikes on Friday.

Transport for Wales workers were not part of the dispute but use the infrastructure of Network Rail, who were.

“We’re pleased to confirm that we’re able to reinstate rail services for Monday 7 November after the cancellation of strike action,” a spokesperson for Transport for Wales said.

“Most trains across the Wales and Borders network will run, but there may be some disruption to a small number of services.

“Customers should plan ahead and check before travelling using journey planners, our JourneyCheck website or our social media channels.”

‘Priority’

The disruption caused by potential strike action by the RMT is part of the union’s battle with National Rail for better pay and conditions for its workers, and involved signalling workers as well as staff at 14 train companies across the UK.

Mick Lynch, the union’s general secretary, said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.”

It is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on November 15.

