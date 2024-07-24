Transport for Wales trial Request to Stop

Transport for Wales is preparing to trial a digital signalling system that will enhance passenger experience and optimise train operations on rural and low-density rail routes.

Request to Stop (RtS) enables passengers to request a train to stop using an on-platform communication system that sends a signal directly to the driver of the inbound train, notifying them that a passenger is waiting to board.

RtS will be trialled at Llanfairpwll and Ty Croes station from 23 – 24 July, and follows the introduction of RtS on the Far North Line in Scotland using Radio Electronic Token Block (RETB) equipment.

RtS in Wales will utilise GSM for the trial, providing greater location flexibility, and update to GSM-R in the future.

Potential

Mick Mason, Operations Manager, Comms Design, who are working with Transport for Wales on the trial, said: “We are delighted to be leading on this RtS proof of concept trial, supported by the Department of Transport and Innovate UK.

“We are excited about the potential for this product and look forward to working with Transport for Wales on a RtS system that marks a significant step forward for rural rail services in Wales.

“We believe this innovation has the potential to enhance passenger experience substantially, while also delivering Train Operating Companies (TOCs) considerable savings in time, cost and carbon.”

RtS introduces significant timetable resilience, efficiency and passenger safety improvements compared to the manual method of requesting a train to stop.

Removing the need for a train to slow down and then accelerate where there are no passengers waiting, delivers significant time and fuel consumption benefits, saving up to 6 litres of fuel and 70 seconds each time an unnecessary stop for a diesel multiple-unit train is avoided.

Interest

Teleri Evans, Customer Information Strategy Manager said: “There has been significant staff and stakeholder interest in the RtS project for Wales, therefore I am looking forwards to trialling the units in North Wales with Comms Design, and gathering feedback from our customers, members of the community and stakeholders on the stations in Llanfairpwll and Ty Croes.

“We believe the RtS technology will dramatically improve customer experience and increase footfall from our rural stations.

“We see significant benefit for customers in being able to request a stop by pushing a button without the need to manually signal the driver, especially for those holding onto pushchairs, wheelchairs and bikes or unable to action a manual request for health reasons.”

Funding for the project was awarded as part of The Department for Transport (DfT) and Innovate UK First of Kind (FOAK) competition to help bring novel technologies to the rail market.

