Transport for Wales trial Request to Stop
Transport for Wales is preparing to trial a digital signalling system that will enhance passenger experience and optimise train operations on rural and low-density rail routes.
Request to Stop (RtS) enables passengers to request a train to stop using an on-platform communication system that sends a signal directly to the driver of the inbound train, notifying them that a passenger is waiting to board.
RtS will be trialled at Llanfairpwll and Ty Croes station from 23 – 24 July, and follows the introduction of RtS on the Far North Line in Scotland using Radio Electronic Token Block (RETB) equipment.
RtS in Wales will utilise GSM for the trial, providing greater location flexibility, and update to GSM-R in the future.
Potential
Mick Mason, Operations Manager, Comms Design, who are working with Transport for Wales on the trial, said: “We are delighted to be leading on this RtS proof of concept trial, supported by the Department of Transport and Innovate UK.
“We are excited about the potential for this product and look forward to working with Transport for Wales on a RtS system that marks a significant step forward for rural rail services in Wales.
“We believe this innovation has the potential to enhance passenger experience substantially, while also delivering Train Operating Companies (TOCs) considerable savings in time, cost and carbon.”
RtS introduces significant timetable resilience, efficiency and passenger safety improvements compared to the manual method of requesting a train to stop.
Removing the need for a train to slow down and then accelerate where there are no passengers waiting, delivers significant time and fuel consumption benefits, saving up to 6 litres of fuel and 70 seconds each time an unnecessary stop for a diesel multiple-unit train is avoided.
Interest
Teleri Evans, Customer Information Strategy Manager said: “There has been significant staff and stakeholder interest in the RtS project for Wales, therefore I am looking forwards to trialling the units in North Wales with Comms Design, and gathering feedback from our customers, members of the community and stakeholders on the stations in Llanfairpwll and Ty Croes.
“We believe the RtS technology will dramatically improve customer experience and increase footfall from our rural stations.
“We see significant benefit for customers in being able to request a stop by pushing a button without the need to manually signal the driver, especially for those holding onto pushchairs, wheelchairs and bikes or unable to action a manual request for health reasons.”
Funding for the project was awarded as part of The Department for Transport (DfT) and Innovate UK First of Kind (FOAK) competition to help bring novel technologies to the rail market.
Good idea in principle; station signage will be the key aspect, so passengers understand they need to use the stop request button, otherwise they’ll just see the driver waving back at them as the train thunders full pelt through the station.
“enhance passenger experience” ??
What would enhance my passenger experience would be if TfW ran trains, and on time!
Where I live in the Vale of Glamorgan, there have been so many cancellations since the new Valleys timetable came in in June.
I am not sure what has gone wrong? but one excuse is they don’t have enough trains, yet there are at least 20 brand new trains parked up in Barry for the past 2 years.