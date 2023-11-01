Transport for Wales warns of route closures due to Storm Ciarán

Transport for Wales is urging passengers to check before travelling tomorrow (2 November) as a number of routes will not be operating due to the impact of Storm Ciarán.

There will be no services on the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury or the Conwy Valley line between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog on Thursday.

On the Cambrian line an amended timetable will be in place with pre-planned bus replacement services between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth and train services between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury running every two hours instead of hourly.

No rail replacement services are available on the Heart of Wales line and passengers are being advised not to travel on this route. Rail replacement services are in operation on the Conwy Valley line but all passengers should check before travelling as roads will be liable to flooding.

Services on the Heart of Wales and Conwy Valley lines will not reopen until late Friday morning at the earliest, as safety checks will need to be completed before passenger services can resume.

Speed restrictions will also be in place on several routes across the Wales and Borders network as a result of the forecast extreme winds and rain, meaning journeys may take longer than usual and there may be short-notice alterations or cancellations to services.

Tickets for Thursday 2 November can be used on Friday 3 November and ticket acceptance with other operators may be available, passengers should check tfw.wales for the latest information.

Rain Warnings

The Met Office has issued rain warnings associated with Storm Ciarán from Wednesday night onwards into Friday.

Strong winds and rain caused by a deep low-pressure system are expected to hit most of south Wales as well as parts of the north, with some areas in the south forecast to see up to 80mm of rain.

An amber warning is also in place from 3am to 1pm on Thursday morning the extreme west coast of Pembrokeshire, with forecasters predicting Storm Ciarán will bring winds of 75 to 85mph with 65 to 75mph gusts inland.

The high winds are expected to disrupt travel, power lines and cause structural damage with flying debris providing a threat to life.

