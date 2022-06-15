Transport for Wales warns of severe disruption due to next week’s RMT strike

Transport for Wales (TfW) is advising customers not to travel by train on 21, 23 and 25 June, with the majority of rail services suspended as a result of industrial action resulting from the dispute between the RMT union and Network Rail.

Due to the wider disruption caused, they’re also advising customers to only travel by rail if essential for 20, 22, 24 and 26 June.

TfW is not in dispute with RMT, but the industrial action means they are unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The only services running on 21 and 23 June will be a reduced service between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil, with replacement bus services between Radyr and Cardiff Central.

On 25 June, this will be reduced further to services between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Pontypridd, with replacement buses in operation between Radyr and Cardiff Central, and between Pontypridd and Merthyr Tydfil due to the ongoing transformation work for the South Wales Metro.

All other services will be suspended, as signalling and other infrastructure work is managed by Network Rail, who are impacted by the industrial action.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action, with early morning services in particular likely to be affected. Trains are also expected to be extremely busy throughout the entire week.

As a result, TfW is advising that customers only make essential journeys by train on 20, 22, 24 and 26 June, and not to travel at all by train on 21, 23 and 25 June.

Full details of the timetable for these days will be available from 16 June. Customers can find these on the TfW, Traveline and National Rail websites using the journey planners.

Tickets

Customers with existing non-season tickets valid for travel from Tuesday 21 June to Saturday 25 June can use those tickets anytime between Monday 20 June and Monday 27 June. Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.

In the meantime, TfW has suspended sales of Advance tickets for the first three strike dates in order to minimise the number of people disrupted. Customers are advised to continue to check the TfW or Traveline websites, and those of other operators, for updates.

Other networks operating in Wales are also waning of disruption due to the dispute.

Avanti West Coast has confirmed it will run a limited service of around a quarter of the normal timetable, and only between 8am and 6pm but all routes to north Wales have been cancelled

The operator has suspended ticket sales for travel between Tuesday and Sunday to “help reduce disruption and overcrowding”.

CrossCountry timetables are being finalised but there will be a “significantly reduced service” on strike days.

Great Western Railway has also yet to release timetables but says services will be “severely affected” between Tuesday and Saturday.

Network Rail says half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed during next week’s strikes and confirmed there will be no o passenger services at all to Swansea or Holyhead

