Transport for Wales warns to only travel by train if necessary on Christmas Eve

Transport for Wales has warned customers to plan their Christmas Eve journeys carefully and only travel by train if necessary with industrial action set to cause disruption.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers have announced strike action will take place on 24-27 December.

This will bring services to an early end on Christmas Eve and significantly disrupt the rail network across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland.

Transport for Wales is not involved in the strikes but the industrial action resulting from the dispute between unions and Network Rail means they will be unable to operate rail services.

Impact

Other operators’ services will also be impacted by the industrial action.

Transport for Wales is advising customers to only make essential journeys on Christmas Eve.

Customers should also aim to finish their journeys by midday on Christmas Eve as services will wind down in the afternoon ahead of the start of industrial action in the evening.

Services will not be running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day but will resume on 27 December with some routes starting later than usual due to strike action.

Core Valley Lines services will also not be running on New Year’s Day.

