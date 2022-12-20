Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Transport for Wales warns to only travel by train if necessary on Christmas Eve

20 Dec 2022 2 minute read
Merthyr Vale train station – Emily Price

Transport for Wales has warned customers to plan their Christmas Eve journeys carefully and only travel by train if necessary with industrial action set to cause disruption.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers have announced strike action will take place on 24-27 December.

This will bring services to an early end on Christmas Eve and significantly disrupt the rail network across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland.

Transport for Wales is not involved in the strikes but the industrial action resulting from the dispute between unions and Network Rail means they will be unable to operate rail services.

Impact

Other operators’ services will also be impacted by the industrial action.

Transport for Wales is advising customers to only make essential journeys on Christmas Eve.

Customers should also aim to finish their journeys by midday on Christmas Eve as services will wind down in the afternoon ahead of the start of industrial action in the evening.

Services will not be running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day but will resume on 27 December with some routes starting later than usual due to strike action.

Core Valley Lines services will also not be running on New Year’s Day.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.