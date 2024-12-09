Transporter Bridge project reaches important milestone

Work to build the new and much-anticipated visitor centre at Newport’s famous Transporter Bridge is nearing completion.

The multimillion pound project – which also includes renovations and repairs of the bridge structure – has faced budget issues, contractor changes and poor weather conditions.

But the visitor centre’s construction is “in the final stages” and is due to reach an important milestone this month, when the site is returned to Newport City Council.

“There are a few jobs still to do to complete the internal fit-out of the building,” a council spokesperson said. “These include the installation of interpretation panels and the interactive walkway which will make up some of the visitor experience.”

Final elements

It is expected those “final elements” will be completed by the end of January, with the council preparing to welcome community groups to the new attraction “soon after”.

The council will also be carrying out landscaping work in the new car park “through the winter”, and expects that phase of the wider £16.9m project “to be completed sometime in February”.

Plans to restore the iconic structures – one of the few remaining transporter bridges left in the world – and develop the tourist and visitor facilities there first hit a snag in 2022, when a new contractor had to be hired at short notice.

Costs

Project costs rose by an estimated £5m, owing to what were described as “worsening market conditions”.

The city council received more financial support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help cover those extra costs.

Bad weather has proved a frequent problem, delaying construction and maintenance, and a “sensitive” monitoring system also led to pauses in work on the ground if it detected any overhead hazards.

Following further questions from councillors about delays and overspending, the council said work was likely to continue on the wider project “into late summer of 2025”.

The council spokesperson added that spending on the project in this current year “remains within the agreed budget approved by cabinet”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

