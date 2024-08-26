Tree felling operation to resume at popular forest

A felling operation to remove trees infected with larch disease at a forest famed for its world-class mountain bike and walking trails is set to resume with a new contractor after facing a series of delays.

Work at Rhyslyn, Afan Forest, is expected to start imminently. This work is critical for managing the spread of the disease and ensuring the future safety of visitors to the forest.

Under Welsh Government’s Statutory Plant Health Notice, the removal of infected larch trees is legally required to slow the spread of larch disease.

Frustration

The operation has faced delays due to poor weather conditions, contractor availability, and the expiration of the previous contract.

These delays have understandably caused frustration among the local community, visitors, and businesses.

Felling that has already taken place has damaged forest roads and trails, creating safety hazards with large trees and branches across routes. Trails will be reinstated and infrastructure installed once the remainder of the felling is complete.

In addition to this large Rhyslyn operation, several smaller tree thinning operations are taking place in Rhyslyn and other areas of the forest. Their impact on recreation is minimal.

Phil Morgan, Team Leader Land Manager of Natural Resources Wales, said: “We appreciate the community’s patience during this challenging time. Our priority is to complete the work safely and efficiently, ensuring the forest can be enjoyed by everyone once again.

“Visitors are urged to adhere to all diversions and closures for safety and to prevent delays in reopening trails. Ignoring these can halt contractor work and delay trail reinstatement.”

While waiting for the new contract, forest road upgrades have been made, and the footbridge from Afan Visitor Centre to The River and Railway walk has been reopened.

For safety, some trail diversions and closures are in place:

Walking Trails from Rhyslyn Car Park

Penrhys trail: Closed

Rhyslyn riverside trail: Closed

Walking Trails from Afan Forest Park Visitor Centre

River and Railway trail: Open

Gyfylchi Ridgetop trail: Closed

Old Parish Road trail: Open

Mountain Bike Trails

Open: Rookie green, Blue Scar, Penhydd, Afan Bike Park, White’s Level, Blade and Skyline.

Closed: Rookie blue, W2 Upper Link and the Rheilffordd between Rhyslyn car park and Abercregan.

For more details trail diversions visit the NRW website

