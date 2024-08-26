Tree felling operation to resume at popular forest
A felling operation to remove trees infected with larch disease at a forest famed for its world-class mountain bike and walking trails is set to resume with a new contractor after facing a series of delays.
Work at Rhyslyn, Afan Forest, is expected to start imminently. This work is critical for managing the spread of the disease and ensuring the future safety of visitors to the forest.
Under Welsh Government’s Statutory Plant Health Notice, the removal of infected larch trees is legally required to slow the spread of larch disease.
Frustration
The operation has faced delays due to poor weather conditions, contractor availability, and the expiration of the previous contract.
These delays have understandably caused frustration among the local community, visitors, and businesses.
Felling that has already taken place has damaged forest roads and trails, creating safety hazards with large trees and branches across routes. Trails will be reinstated and infrastructure installed once the remainder of the felling is complete.
In addition to this large Rhyslyn operation, several smaller tree thinning operations are taking place in Rhyslyn and other areas of the forest. Their impact on recreation is minimal.
Phil Morgan, Team Leader Land Manager of Natural Resources Wales, said: “We appreciate the community’s patience during this challenging time. Our priority is to complete the work safely and efficiently, ensuring the forest can be enjoyed by everyone once again.
“Visitors are urged to adhere to all diversions and closures for safety and to prevent delays in reopening trails. Ignoring these can halt contractor work and delay trail reinstatement.”
While waiting for the new contract, forest road upgrades have been made, and the footbridge from Afan Visitor Centre to The River and Railway walk has been reopened.
For safety, some trail diversions and closures are in place:
Walking Trails from Rhyslyn Car Park
Penrhys trail: Closed
Rhyslyn riverside trail: Closed
Walking Trails from Afan Forest Park Visitor Centre
River and Railway trail: Open
Gyfylchi Ridgetop trail: Closed
Old Parish Road trail: Open
Mountain Bike Trails
Open: Rookie green, Blue Scar, Penhydd, Afan Bike Park, White’s Level, Blade and Skyline.
Closed: Rookie blue, W2 Upper Link and the Rheilffordd between Rhyslyn car park and Abercregan.
For more details trail diversions visit the NRW website
Clearing ground for access to a windfarm site ?
No mention of re-planting this NRW land with native deciduous forest as per the Welsh Government targets yet they’re happy to snap up productive land from farmers. It may be that ministers are to busy quaffing in swanky wine bars in the Bae with holiday chalet developers and wind farm spivs. There be’s a bute of a revelation to come, perhaps.