Trees to be harvested in Gwydir Forest due to storm damage

Four hectares of trees will have to be harvested in Gwydir Forest, near Blaenau Ffestiniog, due to storm damage.

Trees that form part of Gwydir Forest will be clear-felled during four months of work managed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), which began on November 28.

Damage

Extensive storm damage in the area over the past two years has damaged a number of trees, and they will be removed to prevent danger to the public and the nearby A470.

Temporary traffic lights will be active on a section of the A470 leading up to the Crimea Pass, between Dolwyddelan and Blaenau Ffestiniog, for a period of three weeks.

This is to allow the felling of the trees nearest the main road to take place safely.

Kath McNulty, NRW’s Team Leader for Forest Operations in North West Wales, said: “The trees have reached maturity and will be removed. Timber from the felled trees will be used for construction, fencing materials, pallet wood, and biomass.

“Removing the trees will also improve safety for those using the forest and the A470, as some trees have been damaged by storms in recent years.

“The area will be replanted with tree species that are more resilient to climate change, helping to keep Gwydir Forest healthy for generations to come.

“To minimise disturbance to wildlife, the area to be felled has been surveyed by ecologists, and no issues have been found.

“We ask forest visitors to keep to marked paths, observe all site signage, and keep dogs on leads during the work.

“We would also like to thank members of the local community for their cooperation and understanding.”

Disruptions

During the works, there will be occasional traffic disruption to ensure felling can be carried out safely.

Residential access will remain open at all times but may be subject to short delays while timber lorries are being loaded.

If you have any enquiries, please contact the North West Wales Forest Operations Team on 0300 065 3735 or email Forest Operations North West.

