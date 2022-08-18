Treharris teen bags place at prestigious London College of Fashion

A teenager from Treharris is on the path to an exciting career in theatre and film after becoming the first learner from her college to ever receive an offer to study at the prestigious London College of Fashion.

After bagging a distinction in her Hair, Makeup, and Special Effects Extended Diploma, Coleg y Cymoedd learner Megan James, 18, has secured a spot at the world-renowned fashion college, whose alumni includes famous shoe designer Jimmy Choo.

She will be studying a three-year course in Hair, Makeup, and Prosthetics for Performance, which will allow her to further develop the skills she has learnt at college within the fields of prosthetic art, make-up, wig making and dressing.

Megan’s designs previously featured in the University of the Arts’ end of year exhibition last year in London, which saw her work showcased to the public.

Her creations – a forest-themed piece of body painting and a unique wig design drew praise from her course tutor who described it as an “outstanding image”.

Dr Who

Despite always seeing herself as a homebird, Megan, who says she was originally inspired by shows like Doctor Who and Star Trek, admits that she couldn’t turn down the opportunity to study in one of the UK’s most renowned fashion colleges.

She said: “After speaking to my tutors and family, I realised that studying in London, especially at such a renowned college, would increase my chances of getting into the industry as the city is the heart of theatre and film in the UK. It just seemed like something I couldn’t miss out on and I’m so excited to get out of my comfort zone and test my capabilities.”

“Although I would love to work in all parts of the industry and would never want to limit myself at this stage, I’ve really enjoyed wig making and dressing over the last year, which is another reason why I chose to study in London as I’d love to work on wigs in the big performances on the West End.

“I love how you can take an unassuming looking wig and turn it into an incredibly elaborate Elizabethan or other historical style; it can completely transform a costume and send an audience right back to that time period”.

Passionate

Megan earned an impressive set of GCSE results while in secondary school, including seven A*s and three As, but resisted a push from teachers to go on to study something ‘more academic’, as she wanted to follow her creative passions.

Megan said: “While I was on an open day at Coleg y Cymoedd, I spoke to one of the course tutors about the course and what was involved.

“They were so passionate and still actively involved in the industry.

“They’ve continued to inspire and support me throughout my two years at the college – I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. I’m so excited to continue my journey in London, and I hope I make them proud.”

