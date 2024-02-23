Treherbert line to reopen following months of transformational works

The Treherbert line will reopen for passengers following nine months of transformational works to upgrade it as part of the South Wales Metro.

Initially, the service will return to two trains per hour, with brand-new Class 756 trains being introduced later this year, as part of the upgrade works.

The line will officially reopen from Monday 26 February.

As a thanks to passengers for their patience, customers in the Rhondda will be able to travel at half price until the end of May 2024.

Transport for Wales (TfW) and partners have removed some of the oldest railway infrastructure in Wales, and replaced it with a modern, brand-new signalling system including the installation of Overhead Line Equipment that will electrify the line in the coming months.

As well as more frequent services, a number of upgrades have been made to the station, including extending platforms and adding new footbridges for easier accessibility.

Signalling

Jan Chaudhry van der Velde, TfW Chief Operating Officer said: “Replacing the Victorian signalling system with modern colour light signals controlled from our dedicated Valleys control centre has taken some time, but trains will return to the Treherbert line from 26 February.

“A comprehensive training programme for the drivers and conductors who work the route has been ongoing since the start of the year, and will continue for the next few weeks. We will then turn our attention to the introduction of new Class 756 trains on the route later in 2024.

“We appreciate that our customers and lineside neighbours have been incredibly patient with us during this time, and to recognise this, we are offering customers of the Rhondda, 50% off journeys for three months, until 23 May 2024.”

Difference

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said: “This is another massive investment that will make a huge difference to passengers travelling on the line.

“It follows in the footsteps of improved services on the Ebbw Vale line and brand-new trains on the Maesteg line and is another positive step in our ambition to transform the valleys lines.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

