Trial date set for man accused of murdering Clydach horsewoman Wendy Buckney

Rod Minchin, PA

A man will face trial next year accused of murdering a retired horsewoman in Clydach.

Brian Whitelock, aged 55, appeared before Swansea Crown Court today, September 12, accused of murdering Wendy Buckney, 71.

Whitelock, who appeared by videolink from custody, spoke only to confirm his name during the brief hearing before Judge Paul Thomas KC.

The court heard a pre-trial preparation hearing will take place on October 10, while a two-week trial is listed to begin on February 6.

Whitelock, of Clydach, was not asked to enter a plea and was remanded into custody.

The body of Ms Buckney was discovered outside her home in Clydach, near Swansea, on August 23.

She founded the well-loved Pen-Y-Fedw Riding Centre and Livery Yard and still kept horses after moving to her new home.

In a statement released by police, her family said: “As a family we are devastated that our much-loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away so tragically.

“Our family are broken and we will miss her forever.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

