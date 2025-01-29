Trial date set for police officer accused of sexual assault

A trial date has been set for a police officer charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Fiona Anderson, 32, from Exeter, Devon, appeared via video link at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.

She previously pleaded not guilty to the two charges against her, alleged to have happened in Cardiff in 2018.

Anderson, a police constable with Devon and Cornwall Police, was not on duty at the time.

Trial date

Judge James Patrick set a trial date of March 9 2026, with the hearing expected to last for three days.

He told Anderson: “You must attend the pre-trial review, which will be on January 26 2026.

“You can attend remotely. If you fail to attend your trial without good reason, you could be tried in your absence.”

Carina Hughes appeared for the prosecution during the case while Jenny Tallentire represented Anderson.

The court heard the case had been transferred from Cardiff Crown Court to Bristol Crown Court.

Anderson, who has been suspended from duty since her initial arrest in March 2023, was released on conditional bail.

Anderson, who has been suspended from duty since her initial arrest in March 2023, was released on conditional bail.

