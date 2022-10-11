Trial for man accused of murdering Buckley man expected to start in April

A man charged with the murder of a Buckley man is expected to have his trial started next April.

23-year-old Steven Wilkinson, who lived locally, died following an attack in the town on October 4.

Police have now charged Buckley man Jamie Scott Mitchell, aged 24, with murder.

Mitchell, of Lexham Green Close, initially appeared before Mold Crown Court this morning, October 11, for a preliminary hearing.

He was remanded in custody until 9 January, with a provisional trial date set for 17 April.

Tributes have previously been paid to Mr Wilkinson by his family: “Steven was so enthusiastic about life, wherever he went laughter followed him. He was taken from us far too soon.

“He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives, life will never be the same without him.

“As a family, we would like to thank all his friends and the community for the kind words spoken about him at this difficult time.”

