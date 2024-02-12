Trial scheme to allow motorhome users to stay overnight at car parks approved

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

A trial scheme to allow motorhome and campervan users to park and sleep overnight at selected car parks in one of Wales’ most popular tourist destinations, has been given the go-ahead.

Members of Pembrokeshire Council’s Cabinet backed a proposal for a trial run scheme to allow overnight parking and sleeping at four car parks, at their meeting today (12 February).

The four car parks are: North Beach, Tenby; Goodwick Moor, Goodwick; Townsmoor, Narberth; and Western Way, Pembroke Dock.

The ‘Pembs Stop’ trial areas, available for up to two nights, will operate year-round at £10 a night for a trial 18-month period, expected to start in July, with members hearing the motorhome trade had already said the proposal was “a progressive approach”.

A report for members presented by Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett stressed the scheme was not intended to create ‘campsites,’ with a list a criteria including no LPG bottles or furniture to be stored outside, and no camping waste or recycling points being provided.

Demand

The report said: “Over the last few years there has been significant demand in the motorhome industry, resulting in increased numbers of motorhomes visiting Pembrokeshire. The parking services team are receiving requests for overnight stopovers in our car parks: parking is allowed; however, sleeping overnight is currently prohibited.

“The issues of motor home parking became particularly acute during the immediate period of Covid (summer 20220 and 2021). Some locations were highlighted – Manorbier and Newgale – where specific on street parking restrictions were introduced to prevent overnight on-street parking restrictions for example.

“There is extensive campsite provision to accommodate motorhomes within the county. However, there is still some feedback, particularly from motorhome user groups, that the provision for motorhomes is not as accessible as some desire.”

Legal review

Introducing an ‘evening stopover tariff’ specifically for motorhomes will need a legal review, as there is a need to amend the current parking order because it prohibits sleeping.

“The proposal is not to allow sleeping overnight in all our car parks; it will only be in the selected locations: other locations we will still enforce,” the report stresses.

Members backed Cllr Sinnett’s proposal to introduce the ‘Pembs Stop’ trial for motorhomes and to vary the conditions of the Pembrokeshire County Council (Off Street Parking Places Order 2011) to allow this, to run from July 1, subject to legal process.

A report on the trial scheme will be heard by Cabinet in 12 months’ time.

