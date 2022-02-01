Trial to extend the school day in Wales begins

A trial that includes extra school sessions for learners in Wales is now underway, the Minister for Education and the Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced.

Over 1,800 learners will take part in the trial, and will receive five hours of extra activity per week over a ten week period.

This follows a government commitment to explore reform of the school day.

It says it is focused on supporting disadvantaged pupils and schools particularly affected during the pandemic.

According to the Welsh Government, the plans draw on international models and proposals made by the Education Policy Institute.

Teachers have decided how and what is delivered in each of the thirteen schools and one college during the trial period, working with external partners or adapting existing activities such as after school clubs.

The scheme is part of the Welsh Government’s Co-Operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru. The results of the trial and the next steps will be considered with Plaid Cymru as part of the Co-Operation Agreement.

One of the schools involved in the trial is Abertillery Learning Community who will be providing after-school provision for an hour a day as part of the trial, including additional sporting activities such as Mixed Martial Arts.

‘Research’

Jeremy Miles said: “We know from research that young people can gain in confidence and well-being from this approach, especially disadvantaged learners.

“Programmes which provide enriching and stimulating additional sessions and support learners to re-engage with learning can have a greater impact on attainment than those that are solely academic in focus.

“The trial is a great opportunity to gather further evidence on how we use and structure time at school and how that might evolve in the future. We will be learning how these additional sessions might improve well-being, academic progression and increased social and cultural capital.

“As we move forward, we will continue to support schools with even stronger community engagement so that we deliver on our mission to tackle the impact of poverty on educational attainment and achieve high standards for all.”

