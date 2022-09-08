Tributes flow in from Wales and beyond for Queen Elizabeth II

The First Minister has led tributes from Wales to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

The flags were lowered in honour of the late Queen at the Senedd’s Tŷ Hywel building in Cardiff Bay.

Mark Drakeford said that he was “incredibly sad to hear of the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II”.

He added: “As our longest reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy.

“On behalf of the people of Wales I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty’s family during this sad time.”

The Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones, also paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen: “Queen Elizabeth II served the United Kingdom with a dignity that endeared her to millions around the world.

“She reigned during a time that has seen great constitutional and social change in our country. She attended every Senedd opening ceremony since its inception, reflecting her recognition of this Parliament’s contribution to Welsh life.

“The Queen will be remembered for her lifelong commitment to public service, including championing many charities and organisations in Wales.

“The Senedd sends its condolences to her family.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price’s official statement on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II: “Her Majesty the Queen’s long reign saw a period of immense change for Wales, the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

“Her deeply held sense of duty was recognised by millions across the globe, and many will remember her as a figure which provided comfort, stability and continuity during times of crisis.

“On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “The Plaid Cymru group in Westminster extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family during this very sad time.

“Her Majesty the Queen has been a constant in all our lives during a period of vast changes for Wales, the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. She dedicated her life to public service and duty. Such values are dear to the people of Wales. May she rest in peace.”

Commenting on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies has paid tribute to the “unrivalled impact” she made on people across the world.

Mr Davies said, “The sad news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing will touch many families not just in the United Kingdom, but also across the Commonwealth and the world.

“Many of us will not have known another Head of State of our great country.

“For many, she has been as much a part of our families as those who gather each day around the family table.

“Today, there will be an empty chair around those tables, as many will reflect on her 70-year reign and a lifetime of public service.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this sad time.

“In the fullness of time, our sadness will give way to the sunshine of memories that her reign has brought to our lives and our great country.

“In the immediate days following on from this sad news, we must unite in our grief and take strength that our country and the Commonwealth are better places today for her long reign and life of public service.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds also paid tribute to her majesty the Queen stating: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. My thoughts are with the King, her majesty’s other children, grandchildren and all those close to her at this difficult time.

“Her Majesty’s passing, without a doubt, does mark the end of a very long, and indeed a seminal chapter in the history of our nations and for most people her presence has been one of the few constants throughout their lives.

“Throughout her life, Her Majesty served the country with the absolute greatest dedication, honour and dignity. From serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War Two, to taking the time to speak to local schoolchildren at the opening of the Senedd last year, she never once shied away from public duty.

“Her life will forever be interlinked with that of a period of great change within the UK and although many today would struggle to recognise the world she had been born into, she always seemed to belong very much here today in the present.

“Her Majesty was always a great friend to Wales and she will be deeply missed within the UK, the Commonwealth and further afield. I pray that her journey into the next stage has been peaceful and that she is at rest.”

Institutions

Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor of Bangor University, said: “With the deepest sorrow, Bangor University marks the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a University community our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family. As Britain’s longest-reigning Monarch, the Queen’s contribution is without parallel. On 28 April 1949, Queen Elizabeth, then Princess Elizabeth, was awarded an honorary doctorate in Music at Bangor University by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, then Chancellor of the University of Wales. She last visited the University in April 2010.

“In accordance with national protocol, the University will be flying the Union flag at half-mast.”

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis of Dyfed-Powys Police said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As Crown Servants, it is a particularly poignant moment for us here at Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police. I send our deepest condolences to the King and The Royal Family at this very sad time.

“Flags across our estate will be flown at half-mast to mark the national period of mourning.”

Suzanne Rankin, Chief Executive Officer and Charles ‘Jan’ Janczewski, Chair of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said they “would like to offer its sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II”.

“Her Majesty was an ardent supporter of the NHS, our staff, and hundreds of charities and organisations that are a vital part of our care systems.

“In November 1971, Queen Elizabeth formally opened University Hospital of Wales and met with staff and patients. Speaking at the opening, she praised not only frontline teams but the many hundreds of staff that play a vital role behind the scenes.

“More recently, Her Majesty presented the NHS with the George Cross, recognising the contributions of staff over its 70 year history – testament to Her Majesty’s unwavering support for the NHS over the course of her reign.

“We will be lowering our flags across our estate as a mark of respect as we join the nation in mourning.

“On behalf of the Board and all colleagues at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, thank you HM Queen Elizabeth ll for your exemplary public service to the NHS over the past 70 years.”

Swansea University said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. After a lifetime spent dedicated to service, her loss will be felt around the world. Our thoughts are with the royal family, to whom we offer our deepest condolences.”

Wales Millennium Centre said: “We are saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll and offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family.

“The Queen opened Wales Millennium Centre in 2004 and has attended our building on many occasions as a keen supporter of theatre and the arts. We remember these special visits and moments with great fondness.”

Musicians

Treorchy Male Choir said: “Thank you for your inspired long leadership. We have been honoured and privileged to perform for you many times and we will remember these occasions with great pride. Cysga’n Dawel Ma’am.”

Pendyrus Male Choir said: “We are truly saddened at the announcement of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today. She has been an outstanding role model during her life as our Monarch. We thank her for her dedication to the country and it’s people. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the Royal Family who have lost their mother, grandmother and great grandmother.”

Sports teams

Cardiff City football club said they wished “to offer its sincerest condolences following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II today”.

Swansea City said: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Newport County AFC said they “join the nation in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Rest in Peace”.

Cardiff Rugby said they were “deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the Royal Family and we share in the nation’s collective grief. Cwsg Mewn Hedd.”

The Ospreys said that they were “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II”.

“The thoughts of us all are with the Royal Family. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”

Other political leaders

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles III, who became King on the death of his mother, said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

“Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss, dressed in black, addressed the nation outside No 10. She said: “We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Blamoral.

“The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Today, we mourn the passing of a remarkable sovereign.

“It is a deep, private loss for the Royal Family and all our thoughts are with them at this time. The nation shares in their grief.

“We will always treasure Queen Elizabeth II’s life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth; our longest-serving and greatest monarch.

“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon. As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication became the still point of our turning world.

“So as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honour the late Queen’s memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied.

“For seventy years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as the head of our country. But, in spirit, she stood amongst us.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said in a statement: “On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to His Majesty King Charles, the Royal Family, the UK Government and the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“The Queen’s reign was one of historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world. Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique.”

He said the Queen’s passing was “the end of an era”.

“To her grieving family and people, the Irish Government join with you in mourning the loss of an exceptional woman who led by quiet and dignified example and who touched so many lives over her exceptionally long reign.

“Our world is a poorer place for her passing but a far richer and better place as a result of her long life and enduring contribution.”

In a statement, President Higgins expressed his “profound regret and a deep personal sadness” at the death of the Queen.

“On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I express my heartfelt sympathy to His Majesty King Charles and to the Royal Family on their very great personal loss.

“May I offer my deepest condolences to the British people and to the members of the Commonwealth on the loss of a unique, committed and deeply respected Head of State.”

Mr Higgins continued: “Her Majesty served the British people with exceptional dignity. Her personal commitment to her role and extraordinary sense of duty were the hallmarks of her period as Queen, which will hold a unique place in British history.

“Her reign of 70 years encompassed periods of enormous change, during which she represented a remarkable source of reassurance to the British people.

“This was a reassurance based on a realism of the significance of present events, rather than any narrow conception of history.

“This was so well-reflected by a remarkable generosity of spirit which helped to foster a more inclusive relationship both with the British people themselves and with those with whom her country has experienced a complex, and often difficult, history.”

“As we offer our condolences to all our neighbours in the United Kingdom, following the loss of a remarkable friend of Ireland, we remember the role Queen Elizabeth played in celebrating the warm and enduring friendship, and her great impact on the bonds of mutual understanding, between our two peoples.

“She will be deeply missed.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen offered her “heartfelt condolences” to the royal family and the British people following the death of the Queen.

She tweeted: “It is with deep sadness that I have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She was the world’s longest-serving head of state and one of the most respected personalities worldwide. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the British people.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “The nation and the world mourns today in recognition of the extraordinary service of our Queen – Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She served for 70 years with unrivalled grace, dignity and purpose.

“Throughout a period of unprecedented transformation, she was a source of great stability, inspiring hope during the most testing of times and exemplifying the best of what it means to be British.

“I’m proud to have served as Mayor of London while Queen Elizabeth II was our monarch. I know Londoners, and people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, are immensely proud and grateful for what she achieved for us all over so many years.

“I offer my condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

