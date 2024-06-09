Tributes paid after body found in Greek island search for Michael Mosley

The Hay Festival has joined in paying tribute to Dr Michael Mosley after his wife, Dr Claire Bailey Mosley confirmed that the body was found on the Greek island of Symi after a four day search was her husband.

The 67-year-old TV personality was with friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Symi on Wednesday, before going off alone for a walk.

In a statement from his agent to the PA news agency, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said: “I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.

“We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him.

“Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to The Press who have dealt with us with great respect.

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all”.

Hay Festival

Dr Mosley appeared at the Hay Festival in May with Professor Tanya Byron to record a special episode of his popular series ‘Just One Thing.’

The Hay Festival posted on X, formerly Twitter, sharing pictures of his recent appearance at the festival, saying: It was a privilege to share his work on our stages. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and colleagues.

Dr Michael Mosley, pictured here at Hay Festival Hay-on-Wye 2024. It was a privilege to share his work on our stages. Our thoughts go to his family, friends and colleagues. 📸: Billie Charity pic.twitter.com/ZQatRTo6bx — Hay Festival (@hayfestival) June 9, 2024

Academic and broadcaster Alice Roberts shared three pictures on social media with Mosley, with whom she first worked on her 2009 TV series Human Journey.

Prof Roberts wrote: “The fragility of life is so shocking.

“I’ve known Michael Mosley for many years – as a TV producer specialising in science and medicine. He was the executive producer of my 2009 series Human Journey.

“When he started presenting as well as producing, we made several science programmes together.

“And we met up at Hay Festival just 2 weeks ago.

“I can’t believe he’s gone. My thoughts are with his bereaved family.”

The fragility of life is so shocking. I’ve known Michael Mosley for many years – as a tv producer specialising in science and medicine. He was the executive producer of my 2009 series Human Journey. When he started presenting as well as producing, we made several science… pic.twitter.com/spUEVy2ctk — Prof Alice Roberts💙 (@theAliceRoberts) June 9, 2024

Shocking news

TV presenter, Carol Vorderman posted on X: “Extremely sad and shocking news about the death of Dr Michael Mosley He worked so hard to introduce the modern science behind health and wellness and was extremely successful communicating it. My thoughts right now are with his family and friends “

Welsh TV presenter Will Millard has also paid tribute to Dr Mosley saying: “I admired his work greatly, but you can tell a lot about a person by how they treat the most junior staff in their workplace. I was working as a Runner in bbc science when Dr Mosley was an Exec and just beginning his presenting career. He was always kind, patient, and very polite”

I admired his work greatly, but you can tell a lot about a person by how they treat the most junior staff in their workplace. I was working as a Runner in bbc science when Dr Mosley was an Exec and just beginning his presenting career. He was always kind, patient, and very polite https://t.co/HxDj835PKm — Will Millard (@MillardWill) June 9, 2024

National treasure

Mosley’s co-presenter on Trust Me, I’m A Doctor described him as a “national treasure” and a “hugely talented” man.

Speaking to BBC News, Dr Saleyha Ahsan said: “Michael’s a national treasure and he’s so personable.”

She recalled how Mosley put her “to ease” while she was doing an on-camera audition for the BBC series which looked at health care in Britain.

Dr Ahsan said: “I can now appreciate that’s a one-off, not everyone is able to make other people feel so at ease with lights and cameras in front of them.

“But then to forget about all of that and just to focus on the science, on the story, on the message that we’re trying to get out, is such a talented man, hugely talented.”

She also praised his “passion for explaining science to a wider audience”, adding: “Making it accessible to anyone and everyone, not just a niche scientific crowd, but to everyone.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

