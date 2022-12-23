Tributes paid following the death of Anglesey councillor and FAW Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Tributes have been paid to Councillor Alun Wyn Mummery, of Llanfairpwll, who has passed away after a brief illness.

A former rent collector with the County Council’s Housing Service, Alun was first elected on to the Isle of Anglesey County Council as an independent candidate in July 2012. His success in the Gwyngyll ward by-election came shortly after his retirement.

In May 2013 he stood as Plaid Cymru candidate in the County Council elections and was duly elected to serve the new Aethwy multi-member ward. He would go on to seek and secure re-election in 2017 and most recently in May 2022.

He spent more than half a century as a member of Llanfairpwll Community Council. In 2017, Alun was also among those honoured by the Gorsedd of the Bards at the Anglesey National Eisteddfod for their achievements and commitment to Wales, the Welsh language and to their local communities.

But his greatest passion was undoubtedly football. He became secretary of Llanfairpwll football club in 1959 before moving to work with the Bangor City supporters club.

He was instrumental in reforming the Llanfairpwll club in the 1970s and spent his Saturdays on the line at Y Gors and then Maes Eilian. Alun rceived a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Football Association of Wales Trust in 2012 for his services to local football.

Council Leader, Councillor Llinos Medi, today paid tribute to her friend and colleague. She said, “Today is a sad day as so many of us remember the likeable smile and mischievous humour.”

“Alun was someone who enjoyed people, his Island, his Country but more than anything he was a family man. My deepest condolences go out to his wife Gwyneth, his children, Lynne, Gareth and Catherine, his grandchildren and whole family.

“Even though he was physically small he was a giant within his community.

“He was most proud in the Council when visiting the new Council housing estates and seeing that quality housing existed for the people of the Island. The subject was close to his heart and he knew of every estate.

“Today, a massive void has been left as we all remember his contribution but there is also a void in our hearts as we will miss the character that made us all laugh and smile.

One of his oldest friends, fellow County Councillor and former President of the Football Association of Wales, Trefor Lloyd Hughes, also commented.

“Having been friends with Alun for almost 50 years through football on Anglesey and then as a County Councillor, I know his loss will be felt across the island,” he said.

“His knowledge of local football was incredible and we became firm friends and spent many happy hours watching football together, from Bodedern to Bordeaux, but what was obvious to me was the respect in which he was held by all in his community.”

‘Loss’

Anglesey Council’s Chief Executive Dylan J. Williams, added, “Alun was such a unique character. Honest, witty and extremely likeable. As a resident of Llanfairpwll, myself, I know how much passion he had for the village and the positive contribution he made there during his lifetime.

“Alun’s passing will, without a doubt, be a considerable loss primarily to his family and friends, but also to Llanfairpwll, the Aethwy ward and the County Council.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Alun’s family and friends.”

The Council Chairman, Councillor Dafydd Roberts, has also paid his respects to Councillor Alun Mummery: “The loss of Councillor Alun Mummery is a big loss to the County Council, the community and the Island as a whole.

“Everyone knew Alun and the way he knew his community and electorate was phenomenal. His contribution towards the expansion of the Social Housing Provision on Anglesey will continue as a lasting legacy. We will all miss his wise advice and warm wittiness. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Teimlad o golled mawr ar ôl y Cynghorydd Alun Mummery. Rhoddodd gymaint i’w deulu, i’w gymuned, i beldroed, i Fôn, i Gymru. Pob cydymdeimlad i’w deulu a chyfeillion, a heddwch i chi Alun. pic.twitter.com/Cu325JlISz — Rhun ap Iorwerth (@RhunapIorwerth) December 23, 2022

Earlier in 2022, Councillor Alun Mummery was re-elected in Aethwy Ward where he served the community alongside Councillors Dyfed Wyn Jones and Robin Wyn Williams.

Councillor Dyfed Wyn Jones said, “It was a privilege to have known Alun for 23 years and to have been able to call him a friend. He is mainly responsible for the fact that I decided to put my name forward for election. His support before and after being elected was invaluable, someone who knew his local area and beyond.

“A kind and witty man who was excellent company and who gave so much to his community. A giant of a Welshman.”

Councillor Robin Wyn Williams added, “Alun was a unique person, he knew everyone and everything about his community. He was full of enthusiasm and energy and was always willing to share a story about something or someone.

“Working with Alun in Aethwy Ward over the last five and a half years has been a pleasure and a great honour. He will be sorely missed.”

