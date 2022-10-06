Tributes paid to Buckley man who died following incident in the town

The family of a man who died following an attack in Buckley on Tuesday, October 4, have paid tribute to him.

Steven Wilkinson was 23 and lived locally.

His family said: “Steven was so enthusiastic about life, wherever he went laughter followed him. He was taken from us far too soon.

“He has not only left a hole in our hearts but also our lives, life will never be the same without him.

“As a family, we would like to thank all his friends and the community for the kind words spoken about him at this difficult time.”

A man continues to be held in connection with the incident which occurred on Precinct Way, Buckley, shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday.

A woman who was also arrested has been released without charge.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us, either via the live webchat facility online or on 101, quoting reference B151202.

