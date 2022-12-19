Tributes paid to former Labour councillor and eight-time Mayor who has died aged 80

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Tributes have been paid to a former mayor of Caldicot who has died aged 80.

Dave Evans had served as mayor of the town on eight occasions, since 2001, and was also a county councillor representing the town’s West End ward until this May’s local government elections.

Though the former Labour councillor stepped down from Monmouthshire County Council, where he had been a member since 2008, he continued to sit on the town council.

Dewstow county councillor Tony Easson, who is also a member of the town council, said he had known Mr Evans for some 25 years.

“I got to know him through the Labour Party and he was a county councillor and we’d been together in some shape or form, on the town council or the county council, since,” said Cllr Easson.

He paid tribute to his work on the town council’s events committee, which he chaired, and which included organising the Christmas lights and the summer carnival as well as special events such as this year’s celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“I remember him as a very good Labour Party member, a member of the town council and his hard work on the events committee and also as a governor of Castle Park School.

“He was behind the scenes on the events but played a prominent role.”

Well respected

Cllr Easson said that Mr Evans, who had turned 80 in November, had died on Saturday morning at the Royal Gwent Hospital having recently been admitted.

Caldicot’s current mayor, councillor Maxine Mitchell, said the council is “deeply saddened” by the death of the councillor who had last served as mayor in 2020.

She said: “Dave has given so much of his life to serving Caldicot and also chaired the events committee, managing the carnival, Christmas lights and firework events for the community.

“Council are extremely grateful for his guidance, loyalty and commitment. Dave is so well respected by his fellow councillors, the community and his friends.

“His work and influence on council will leave a long legacy. He will be truly missed.

“Dave taught me a great deal and gave me his encouragement and support. I am very proud to have worked with him and honoured to have had his friendship.

“Our thoughts are with his family.”

A true gentleman

The chief executive of Monmouthshire County Council, Paul Mathews, paid tribute on Twitter writing that “Dave was an incredibly popular figure with councillors and officers”.

He added: “If there has been anybody more dedicated to Caldicot, I haven’t met them.

“Dave will be remembered with great fondness. A true gentleman, a passionate advocate for his ward and a very effective county councillor, always able to see the bigger picture.”

Mr Mathews wrote that Mr Evans was “particularly proud” to have served as Caldicot mayor and added: “Those of us honoured to have known him are richer for the pleasure of having done so.”

Councillor Richard John, leader of the Conservative group at Monmouthshire council, also paid tribute on Twitter writing that: “Dave was respected across political divides at County Hall and popular in his community”.

Monmouthshire council said: “Dave was a kind, dedicated and supportive councillor and will be greatly missed.”

