Tributes paid to former Plaid Cymru councillor Penri Jones who died aged 78

Tributes have been paid to former Plaid Cymru councillor, Penri Jones, who has passed away aged 78.

The former Gwynedd politician and Councillor for Llanbedrog died yesterday (Sunday, December 19) after a short illness.

Born in Pen Llŷn, he was a co-founder of the Welsh language satirical magazine, Lol, and was responsible for creating the Jabas Jones character, who featured in the S4C series, Jabas.

He was a councillor for Llanbedrog from 1996 to 2012, and in that time he held the education portfolio for a number of years, playing a key role in developing and implementing the county’s language policy.

On behalf of Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Councillors group, Dyfrig Siencyn, Plaid Cymru Gwynedd Leader said: “It was with sadness that we heard of the loss of former Plaid Cymru Gwynedd politician and Councillor for Llanbedrog, Penri Jones. A nationalist, a man of culture, a talented author and one who influenced hundreds of children as a teacher.

“It was a privilege to work with Penri who was strong willed yet modest, a man of his patch who was passionate for Wales, loved the Welsh language and everything to do with Llŷn. It was a privilege to have known him and we send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

‘The Welsh language has lost a champion’

Plaid Cymru Senedd member Mabon ap Gwynfor told Golwg360: “It’s incredibly sad news, and I send my condolences to his loved ones who are mourning because Wales has lost a true friend, and the Welsh language has lost a champion.

“He’s someone who dedicated his life to securing a future for the Welsh language, and more than that, that the younger generation see the the Welsh language as something that belongs to them – that it is a living language, that it is a modern language, and that it is a part of everyday life.

“That, I think, was the big gift Penri gave to us, the nation, in reality ensuring that the Welsh language is something modern, exciting.”