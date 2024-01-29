Tributes paid to man who volunteered at every Llangollen Eisteddfod since 1947

Tributes have been paid to a man who attended and volunteered at every single Llangollen Eisteddfod since its inception in 1947.

Les Potts, who “gave his whole life” to the festival, died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Thursday (January 25).

Festival Chairman, Chris Adams said Les had passed on his love for the festival to his own children.

Les was a well-known character in Llangollen, not just through his lifetime of dedication to the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, but also as a member of the Llangollen Operatic Society, the Twenty Club, the Round Table, and the Llangollen Town Tidy group.

Remarkable

Mr Adams said: “Les was central to our festival and the fact that he attended and volunteered at every single Llangollen Eisteddfod is a remarkable achievement.

“He welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to Llangollen every year and remained a valuable member of the tickets team right up until July 2023.

“He was an amazing man who passed his love for our remarkable peace festival on to his children Keith, Allan and Rosemarie, and their family.”

Dave Danford, Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod said: “Les Potts was a man who gave his whole life to our festival, and did so much behind the scenes as an active volunteer right until his sad passing.

“His death is a very sad moment for us all, but we are thankful for his enormous contribution, right from our very first festival in 1947.”

