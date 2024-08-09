Tributes pour in for Cool Cymru era drummer and renowned artist

Stephen Price

Tributes have poured in following the announcement of the death of celebrated drummer and artist, Carl Bevan.

Sharing the news on his Facebook account, Carl’s father, Ray shared: “It’s with a heavy heart I post this today. My beautiful, talented, funny genius only son passed away yesterday.

“I will miss you Carl. I’m so proud of you.

“You had so many dreams about your future as an artist but be assured your unique incredible paintings will reach legendary status in the years to come. My life will never be the same without you.”

60ft dolls

60 Ft Dolls drummer Carl Bevan, 51, made headlines recently after selling off items donated by Cerys Matthews, Manic Street Preachers, Skindred and more to raise money for charity.

The 60 Ft Dolls were a key part of the Welsh music scene during the Cool Cymru era – a time when the band’s hometown, Newport, was dubbed “the new Seattle” by the New York Times in the 1990s.

The band toured extensively in the UK, Japan and Europe, including several summer festival appearances such as Glastonbury 1997 as well as opening for The Sex Pistols at their 1996 Finsbury Park reunion gig.

Initially influenced by touring American hardcore bands that played in Newport (and in particular prominent local venue T. J.’s), the Dolls played noisy yet melodic rock, described by the NME as “grunge mod…proto-pub metal blues of the first order”.

Recent success

Carl went on to become a renowned landscape artist, with exhibitions selling out within minutes of opening.

He recently organised The Great Welsh Art / Rock and Roll Auction to honour the memory of his friend and mentor, sculptor Dominic Gubb who tragically passed away during their 2022 exhibition together at the age of 54.

The auction saw proceeds shared between the fund set up in his memory at Afon Taf high school, in Merthyr, where he taught for 30 years, and Llamau, a leading homelessness charity supporting young people and women.

Celebrated artist

Carl found a worldwide market for his celebrated art – much of which depicted scenes in around his adopted home of Cardiff.

Carl shared at the time: “It was much to my relief that I quickly found out that the same creative drive I had for music has been easily re-routed directly into art. It’s exactly the same currency.

“This is very good news for me as I think I would have driven everybody I know insane (not least myself ) without it. I always knew I would go back to it at some point in my life, I just thought I would be a lot older and a lot more eccentric.

“So the plan for the B-side of my life is this: “let’s see what I’m capable of?” I’m very much looking forward to developing as an artist and painter. To me, I feel like a caveman who has just discovered fire or something.

“So, thanks for being interested in my work enough to read this far. Maybe some of it is coming to a cave wall near you soon , and I really like that idea.”

Tributes

Carl’s contemporaries in the music and art world have shared their shock and sadness at the news of his death.

Writing on X, north Wales Indie pop band Melys described him as a ‘funny, mischeivous guy who was a music legend.”

Very sad to hear of the passing of @carlbevan this morning. A funny, mischievous guy who was a Welsh music legend.

Originally a member of 60ft dolls he went on to became a talented artist. — Melys (@melysmusic) August 9, 2024

Country Mile wrote: “Devastated to hear of the tragic sudden passing of 60 Ft Dolls drummer, celebrated artist and all round good bloke Carl Bevan. His art was getting some serious attention and there’s an exhibition at the Newport Riverfront of his work at the moment. Taken far too soon. RIP Carl.”

Musician Joe Kelly shared a touching tribute, writing: “Actually cannot believe I’m writing this, it doesn’t feel real or fair. I am deeply saddened by the loss of Carl Bevan, my thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

While X user Louis shared: “I am so sad that we’ve lost Carl Bevan, an exceptionally talented artist. I was so excited to go to his exhibition in Kings Road Yard a couple of years ago, and took away a print of Womanby Street that now hangs next to our record player. My thoughts go out to his family.”

Music legends and 60 Ft Dolls contemporaries, Manic Street Preachers also took to X to share their condolences.

Very sad news-never knew Carl but loved his drumming and loved his exceptional paintings-love to his family and friends❤️💔❤️ https://t.co/slTgNgwbXu — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) August 9, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

