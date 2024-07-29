Tributes pour in for ‘legend’ of Wales’ drag scene

Stephen Price

Tributes have poured in following the death of Cardiff drag ‘legend’ and gay rights activist Marcia Bassey Jones.

Taking to X, Cardiff nightclub Mary’s shared: “ You truly will be missed Marcia Bassey Jones.

“A Cardiff icon, trailblazer, friend to all and an incredible drag entertainer. We send out all our love to all that this touches.”

“I’m sure you’ll join us over the next few days to raise a glass in celebration of life to Marcia.”

You truly will be missed Marcia Bassey Jones 🥺 A Cardiff icon, trailblazer, friend to all and an incredible drag entertainer. We send out all our love to all that this touches I’m sure you’ll join us over the next few days to raise a glass in celebration of life to Marcia 💜 pic.twitter.com/2DkfICrJYf — Mary’s (@MarysCardiff) July 27, 2024

Born in Cardiff in 1966, Marcia, who’s real name is Mark Venn, grew up in an environment where his sexuality and identity was supported which rare experience at that time.

Mark was adopted into a single parent family, and with the support of his mum, his love of theatre and dressing up was a catalyst in the creation of his drag persona, Marcia Bassey Jones.

Becoming a resident in 1988 at the Tunnel nightclub and a staple figure in Cardiff’s LGBT+ community, Marcia was a mainstay on the Cardiff drag scene, performing at Buzz, Club X, Exit, The King’s Cross, Golden Cross, Pulse, Wow, Mary’s and more.

A fierce advocate for gay rights, Marcia regularly arranged protests and was an outspoken advocate for the community during the AIDS crisis.

Marcia

Sharing a YouTube video of Marcia on X, Alun Saunders wrote: “Today Cardiff lost an absolute icon. Marcia Bassey Jones was there in Cardiff’s #LGBTQ+ scene FROM THE START.

“And we have so much to thank her for. In case you didn’t know Marcia or just wanted to hear her voice again, I just came across this…”

X user, Milky wrote: “Rest in Peace Mark aka Marcia Bassey Jones.

“You were kind, talented, hilarious and I will always cherish our time together as children, dressing up, acting, laughing, listening to Depeche Mode & Human League whilst making garments.

“Beautiful human.”

Facebook user, Noah Jordan, wrote: “Guess Heaven was missing an angel. Myself and the Cardiff community are heart broken. Gutted we’ve lost another friend so sudden, we loved you with every fibre of our hearts.

“Our beloved friend and mother to all who knew her Marcia Bassey Jones gained her wings yesterday morning.

“Soar high over that rainbow now our SUPER QUEEN, You’ll be missed forever.”

Pulse Nightclub shared a Facebook post saying: “Cardiff has lost an icon. It is not an overstatement to say that Marcia was the drag queen’s drag queen.

“It was an absolute privilege to work with Mark at Pulse, and our thoughts are with everyone grieving today.”

Allan Wheadon-Hall shared: “As many of you will already know, Mark (AKA Marcia Bassey Jones) had been unwell for a number of years, following the failure of his transplanted Kidney.

“As if he wasn’t already going through enough, just before Christmas, Mark was diagnosed with end stage heart failure. But, Mark being Mark, took it all in his stride and charged forward! “This week, Mark collapsed outside his home in Splott and was taken to UHW. “Mark suffered fractured ribs, cuts and bruises, but nothing life threatening. “Early hours of Thursday morning, Mark was moved to The Critical Care unit at UHW, as he was having difficulty with his breathing. “Very late yesterday evening, I received a call from the hospital, to advise me that Mark had taken a turn for the worse. “At 00:33 this morning, while surrounded by loved ones, Mark took his final bow – Cardiff lost a star, and heaven gained a star! “I have been so lucky and privileged, that for the last 33 years, I got to call Mark ‘my uncle’ – we made some amazing memories, that I will cherish forever! “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the Staff at CCU in UHW, that not only took care of Mark in his final hours, but also took care of me. “I would like to say a massive “thank you” to all those that have been there for Mark, over the last few years (you know who you are). “I would also like to say “a very special thank you” to Gary (Aka Pixie Perez), for being there for Mark through thick and thin, right to the very end!It’s something I will never, ever forget! “I know that Mark worshiped the quick-sand that you walked on, and thought “you were a total ****!” (only he will understand this!) “Arrangements will be made, for the celebration of Mark’s life and details will be announced, once this has been planned.”

Performer, Donna Marie Trego wrote: “Marc (Marcia Bassey Jones) I am truly heartbroken. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.

“I am so lucky be able to call you a friend. Over the 30+ years of knowing each other we have made so many amazing memories. There’s been good and bad times with so much laughter and even some tears but every minute was so special and they are memories that I will cherish forever.”

“From our early days in Minskys and Wow bar to the later years when I stepped into my Gaga tribute, you were always super proud and supportive of everything I did but I really hope you knew how proud I was of you too.

“You are and always will be a true legend and icon on the Welsh scene, not just to me but to so many others who truly adored you. Your light may have dimmed today but you will be the brightest star in the sky tonight. Forever in my heart.”

Tribute night

A tribute night celebrating Marc, his lifelong activism and his career as Marcia, is due to take place on 11 August at 8pm in Mary’s Cardiff followed by another event at The Golden Cross Cardiff at 10pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

