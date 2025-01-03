Tributes to former councillor who was ‘strong advocate for the people he represented’

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Tributes have been paid to former Caerphilly county councillor John Bevan, who has passed away.

Cllr Bevan, who grew up in Phillipstown, also served two terms as the mayor of Caerphilly County Borough Council during a political career spanning decades.

“The communities of Abertysswg, Rhymney and the wider upper Rhymney Valley have lost a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of local people,” said Cllr Sean Morgan, who leads the local authority.

“John was a colourful and popular character who devoted much of his life representing the Moriah ward,” he added. “He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and our thoughts are with John’s family at this very sad time.”

Career

Cllr Bevan studied at New Tredegar Technical College and later in the mining department in both Crumlin and Crosskeys College.

He went on to work in mining, and was employed at Deep Navigation Colliery until its closure in 1991.

Cllr Bevan’s long political career included two separate spells as mayor of the county council – in 2005/06 and then again in 2017/18.

Following his death, Cllr Bevan’s years of public service have been praised by those who knew and worked alongside him.

Dawn Bowden, the Welsh Government’s minister for children and social care, paid tribute to her “good friend and Labour Party colleague” Cllr Bevan.

Supportive

Extending her condolences to Cllr Bevan’s loved ones, she said: “He loved his family and his community and he was always incredibly supportive to me in my role as MS for Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney.

“John will be sorely missed by his family, his community, his friends, the Labour Party and me.”

Cllr Carl Cuss, who represents the Twyn Carno ward on Caerphilly Council, also offered his condolences, adding he would miss Cllr Bevan’s “direct approach to the community” which he “represented for many years”.

Memories

Gerald Jones, the MP for Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare – who previously served Rhymney until a 2023 electoral boundary review – called Cllr Bevan a “strong advocate for the people and communities he represented”.

“John represented his community of Abertysswg and later Moriah for almost 30 years on Rhymney Valley and Caerphilly Councils, as well as volunteering with a host of community groups,” said Mr Jones.

“I have great memories of working alongside John as a councillor and when he spent a number of years as chair of Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney Constituency Labour Party.”

