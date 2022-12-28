Tributes to Nelson man who died following Boxing Day collision

A man who died following a crash on the A469, on Boxing Day, has been named as 37-year-old Craig Walding from Nelson.

A 33-year-old man from the Herefordshire area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Officers attended the crash between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach, at 8.30pm on Monday 26 December.

Personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed that Craig Walding had died at the scene. He had been out walking when the collision happened.

His family have issued the following tribute to him: “It is with immense sadness that we as a family have to announce the loss of our beloved Craig.

“Craig was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by so many.

“He was a true diamond who leaves such a deep hole in all our lives.

“Words cannot express the pain we are feeling, and we would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received.”

Arrest

His next of kin continue to receive support from specialist officers.

Police are asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A469 between 7.30pm and 9pm to contact them.

You can call police on 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200430883 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

