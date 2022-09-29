Tributes to retired teacher who died in hospital after alleged Burry Port assault

Tributes have been paid to a retired teacher who died in hospital days after after suffering serious injuries in an alleged assault in Burry Port on Saturday night, September 24.

Dyfed-Powys Police said last night: “Retired teacher Peter Ormerod, aged 75, who suffered serious injuries in an incident in Burry Port on Saturday night (24 September) has sadly passed away earlier today [September 28].”

His family have paid tribute to him, saying: “Peter was a well-respected teacher and member of the community.

“A very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.

“Roedd Peter yn berson uchel ei barch, fel athro ac fel aelod o’r gymuned.

“Roedd yn dad, yn dadcu ac yn frawd cariadus ac yn ffrind annwyl iawn.”

The family requests privacy at this difficult time.

Hywel David Williams, aged 39, of North Clive Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, has been charged with GBH.

Williams appeared before Llanelli magistrates yesterday, September 28, and was remanded into custody.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

