Trio clock up 25 years on Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways

Oliver Bennett, Stephen Greig and Chris Harrison have each clocked up 25 years working and volunteering on the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways (F&WHR).

The trio joined as members of ‘Young Volunteers Week’ – known then as “Kids’ Week” – in 1999, whist in their early teens. On the exact anniversary, August 4, 2024, they teamed up to run the 10:40 ‘Mountain Spirit’ departure from Harbour Station.

Stephen as guard, Chris as a volunteer driver, with Oliver as on-train services supervisor.

Accessibility

Stephen, who is now the F&WHR visitor experience manager, said: “The team working on the then “Kids’ Week” were passionate about making the railway as inclusive and open as possible to volunteers.

“Group leader Eileen Clayton, MBE, encouraged and engaged people at a level that was suitable and safe for them, ensuring that volunteering on the railway was made possible for everyone once they were too old for children’s activities – matching peoples’ skill sets and levels of ability to volunteering roles.

“It is especially important to not only say just how much our volunteers do for the railway, but the other way around as well. The railway has taught all three of us many skills, life lessons and experiences.

“It is thanks to these skills that Oliver and I have had the opportunity to work here full time. Chris was also a paid staff member but moved on to drive for other railway companies – again, using the skills that he learnt on the F&WHR.”

Oliver added: “I did not expect, when I started all those years ago, to work my way up to a senior position. It is fun working here and busy – and one thing about it, you make lifelong friendships.”

Chris, who drives for mainline TOC ‘Great Western Railway’ in his day job, said: “The best thing about being here, as well as the friends, has been qualifying as a driver. That was what I wanted to do when I first visited the railway.”

In fact, back in 2007, Chris became the railway’s then youngest qualified steam loco driver. “It is really a cool thing to do and very nostalgic to get together with Ollie and Stephen to run the train today,” he added. “I am looking forward now to clocking up 30 years as a volunteer!”

Also marking a 20-year milestone in the same week was guard, Matt Hall, who joined at just under 14 years old in 2004, he was too young to take part properly in the Young Person’s volunteer week, so had to bring his mum along. He has gone on to be a key member of the volunteering staff.

“Having Linda haul ‘The Quarryman’ on my 20th anniversary was also nostalgically appropriate, as her fellow Penrhyn Lady ‘Blanche’ hauled the Induction Train on my first Kids’ Week 20 years ago as well!” he said.

“Passengers on ‘The Quarryman’ really added to the occasion – as I walked through the train checking tickets, each carriage applauded once they learnt the significance of the day to me. Not going to lie, it did feel a bit emotional at this point. A timely reminder of why everyone here does what they do.”

F&WHR general manager Paul Lewin, said: “Congratulations to Stephen, Oliver, Chris and Matt, they are a real asset to our railway. I hope the 2024 cohort from ‘Young Volunteers Week’ follow in their footsteps.

“Volunteering is how I began my career many years ago. I would encourage anyone thinking about volunteering here, to give it a go and become part of something special.”

Information about ‘Young Volunteers’ week and other ways to volunteer is available on the railways’ website

