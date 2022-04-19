Trio smash almighty challenge in support of Ukranian refugees.

An intrepid trio from North Wales have earnt their fair share of Easter eggs after smashing an almighty challenge taking in Wales’ highest peaks in support of Ukranian refugees.

Many will have heard of the three peaks challenge – where hikers aim to tackle the highest peaks in North, Mid and South Wales all in the same day. It’s no mean feat – most take it on during the longest and warmest days of June, and travel by car or a minibus driven by a support team, with hikers taking the opportunity to refuel and have a well-earnt rest in between tackling Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), Cader Idris near Dolgellau, and Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons.

But on Easter Saturday Tomos Meehan, Gerwyn Roberts and Gutun Lake took the challenge to another level – by running up the three mountains and cycling the entire distance in between. And all for an incredible cause.

It meant a midnight start at the foot of yr Wyddfa, running up and down in less than two hours, before starting on the cycle of over 150 miles – an epic journey in itself. Together with the three peaks the group summitted along the way, they took on a total elevation of over 16,000 feet, and all well within the 24-hour mark.

Helpless

Tomon Meehan, from Llanystumdwy, said: “We’ve all felt pretty helpless watching the terrible events unfolding in Ukraine. I know of so many people who’ve wanted to help but were not aware how or where best to donate. So, we thought of doing something, and set up a Just Giving page so people can donate to the Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal.”

The boys originally set out to raise £500 but quickly smashed their target, passing the £2,000 mark even before taking to the roads.

The challenge was made even more greuling when Gutun’s partner, who works for the NHS, had to work an extra shift and was unable to act as a support vehicle to the group on the day.

A support group was summonsed in Cedri Roberts and Zoe Hall, which was greatly appreciated by the team.

Gutun, who works for North Wales Police and hopes to tackle Ironman Wales later this year, said: “People have been so generous and it shows how this has touched so many people’s hearts. By cycling almost the length of Wales and scaling our highest mountains, we felt it was a good way to also convey our country’s warm welcome to those who are fleeing such atrocities back home.”

“I’ve never been so glad to see the summit of Pen y Fan which marked the end of the challenge – we celebrated as if we’d just conquered Mount Everest, to the amusement of others who were there and were unaware of it being the end of a very long and emotional journey for us.”

The Just Giving page is still live and you can donate here…….

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

