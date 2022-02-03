‘Trojan horse’: Tory minister defends voting against Welsh devolution
A Tory minister has defended voting against Welsh devolution.
David TC Davies, a minister in the UK Government’s Wales Office, said he did so “on the grounds that it was a Trojan horse” that would be used by nationalists to achieve Welsh independence.
In an article for the Monmouthshire Beacon, the Monmouth MP hit out at the Welsh Government for its creation of an independent Constitutional Commission to consider Wales’ future.
The Commission is headed up by co-chairs Professor Laura McAllister, and Rowan Williams, a former Archbishop of Canterbury.
The Conservative politician claimed that the co-chairs are not “objective” and predicted that the report would call for the Senedd to receive a “vast range of extra powers”, and for the First Minister of Wales to be given the power to “block” non-devolved laws from Westminster.
He also suggested that if the UK Government did not accept this demand that there would be a “threat” that “independence will be the only option left for Wales.”
The Conservative MP said: “Back in 1997, I was one of those who voted against having a Welsh Assembly on the grounds that it was a Trojan horse which would be used by nationalists to achieve their dream of breaking Wales off from the Union.
“The means to independence would be to continually seek further powers until independence has been achieved. On 1 December, the Welsh Government announced that Labour and Plaid Cymru had signed a ‘co-operation agreement’ on how we are to be governed.
‘Former Plaid Cymru activist’
“An ‘independent’ commission, led by a former Plaid Cymru activist, has also been set up to look into constitutional reform and the current system of devolved powers. The former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams is playing a leading role too. He describes himself as an ‘old lefty’ and recently questioned whether ‘a Union of Wales and England is where anybody wants to be’.
“I have nothing against either of these people. But asking them to lead an inquiry into whether the Welsh Parliament (Senedd Cymru) needs more powers, or Wales needs independence, is likely to be as objective as asking Nigel Farage to produce a report on the benefits of EU membership!
“Without a crystal ball on my desk, I can make the following prediction: Later this year, having spent much time and money travelling around Wales and meeting with various activist groups and enthusiastic nationalists, a glossy report will be produced.
“It will call for a vast range of extra powers for the Welsh Parliament, it will want First Minister Mark Drakeford to have the ability to block the UK Government from making laws on anything that is not devolved, and there will be a threat that unless the report is signed up to then full independence will be the only option left for Wales.”
Glad he’s figured it out. There is only one question really. Should the Welsh Nation exercise self-government or not? We all know David Davies’ answer to that … and he is wrong.
What he can do though, is to stick his attempt at taking the moral high ground where the sun doesn’t shine. Muscular Unionism won’t work.
The last thing David Davies wants is us incompetent little Welsh people trying to have the right to govern ourselves. He opposes anything that gives the Welsh an identity. The sooner we are an independent nation the better.
Dic Sion Dafydd. The people of Cymru voted for devolution in a democratic election. The only time a Tory will accept the result, is if it goes in their favour. 20 years later and he is still bitter he lost and would overturn the result if he could.
Not in the least bit surprising that a UK Conservative government minister from the Welsh Office should make these ill founded statements. It is highly unfortunate that the current Welsh Office is pandering to the Tory anti devolution lobby and wholly failing to ensure the democratic choice of the people of Wales.
Mr Davies should be representing the view of the people of Wales. That he is not is a despicable act of betrayal.
Tories think once you have voted them in they can do exactly as they please, it’s all part of the problem with the FPTP mindset.
Surely he knows that he’s a nationalist?! His voting record and views show him to be a very unpleasant person. Wales, sadly, does seem to attract a lot of politicians who clearly despise us, this and the fact that people vote for them is our tragedy.
As opposed to his far right, superiority complex, anti democratic British nationalism.
Please don’t say ‘defends’ when you mean ‘attempts to defend’.
You could have said “Explains his position”.
Tojan horse eh? Well we know what happed to the toplesss towers of Ilium. The only people who really take much notice of this specimen are Welsh patriots fuming about his servile attitude. Perhaps that’s why he behaves like London’s whipped dog, to be relevant to someone, something or anything.
Independence is necessary. If the process involves lots of screaming and bawling by the ‘never Wales’ brigade, all the better.
Oh dear David – another scrape another set of contradictions …..not sure where to start ! So i won’t 🙃