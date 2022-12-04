‘Troll of Trondheim’ storm could hit Wales

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Move over ‘Beast from the East’, Wales might be looking at a blast from the past if the snow forecasts are correct.

The whole of the UK can expect temperatures to plummet in the coming days with the arrival of a dramatically named wintry storm called the ‘Troll of Trondheim’.

Forecasters say a spell of low pressure originating from Norway is expected to hit the UK, resulting in plunging temperatures.

Meteorologist Jim Dale of the British Weather Services warned that December 10-15 will bring the “worst” of the cold spell.

He said: “In Scandinavia, north of Norway, pressure is starting to go low – and that low elongates and will move towards us carrying the cloud with it, but also low-pressure bringing precipitation which is bound to be snow. Scotland will be the first to taste this.

“I think what’s happening is the low-pressure zone is coming south and through the North Sea. We will see where it goes – whether it will affect the Midlands and south – which at the moment it probably will.”

He also tweeted out a warning that few parts of the UK will “emerge” unscathed.

The freezing #snow train is on its way, in the main but not exclusively for northern Britain. This will be the start of it & not the end, there are ‘battles’ of the air masses to come & most parts will not emerge from this unscathed. You have been warned! ❄️🥶❄️🥶❄️🥶❄️ #winter pic.twitter.com/sDwZo9bXXQ — BRITISH WEATHER SVS (@BritWeatherSvs) December 4, 2022

While yellow weather warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland and the north of England for this week, Wales is in for a cold and turbulent time too.

The weather front is expected to hit parts of north and mid Wales from Thursday, over the weekend and into the middle of December.

Although snow is only forecast for certain days, and could be just a dusting, icy temperatures dropping to -3 and freezing rain are also expected, according to WXCharts Met Desk.

The last widespread white Christmas in Wales was 2010, when over 80 per cent of UK weather stations recorded snow on the ground – last year it was just 1 per cent.

