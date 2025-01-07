Trump refuses to rule out military force to take over Greenland and Panama Canal
US President-elect Donald Trump has said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, as he declared US control of both to be vital to American national security.
Speaking to reporters less than two weeks before he takes office on January 20 and as a delegation of aides and advisers that includes his son Donald Trump Jr is in Greenland, Mr Trump left open the use of the American military to secure both territories.
“I’m not going to commit to that,” he said, when asked if he would rule out the use of the military.
“It might be that you’ll have to do something. The Panama Canal is vital to our country.”
He added: “We need Greenland for national security purposes.”
Autonomous territory
Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a long-time US ally and a founding member of Nato.
Mr Trump, a Republican, has floated the idea of having Canada join the United States.
He said he would not use military force to do that, saying, he would rely on “economic force”.
Earlier, at a news conference at Mr Trump’s Florida estate Mar-a-Lago he said he would move to try to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America”, saying that has a “beautiful ring to it”.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
a great man
Obviously has mental health issues this one. 🤨
Also going to rename the gulf of mexico and invade canada.
blokes unhinged. The gop a bunch of idiots, buckle up for four years.
We have American idiot Donald Trump argue how he persuaded Nato countries to increase their monetary support from 2% to %5 while openly admitting he wants to invade both Panama to control of its canal and Greenland for its strategic position & natural resources. Absolutely breathtaking authoritarian arrogance? Are we going to see NATO defend both nations from any American aggression? No wonder he doesn’t want to attack Vladimir Putin or defend Ukraine from Russian aggression. He’s considering doing the very same thing.
Nothing stopping Denmark or Panama declaring Trump a “terrorist threat” or a hostile entity out to undermine the state’s integrity. Might even get a top quality sniper to do the business !
I’m waiting for a joint Portugal/ Spain/ French joint approach to taking back their coloniesacross the Americas -North and South
Were Trump to actually carry out his threat, how would the UK and EU respond? For the UK sanctioning the US is much more difficult than sanctioning Russia. People can live without Russian vodka, but Coca-Cola, McDonalds, KFC, American films, NFL etc, good luck with that. I hear Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool football club, yet since he has called for Trump to invade the UK I hope this gets blocked. That precedence was set when Roman Abramovich was stripped of his ownership of Chelsea when Russia invaded Ukraine. But I doubt the UK & EU would, which will… Read more »