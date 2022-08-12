Truss under fire over ‘insulting and abhorrent’ Civil Service antisemitism claim
In response, FDA general secretary Dave Penman said: “The Conservatives have been in Government for more than 12 years now and, for most of that time, Liz Truss has been a minister.
Dog whistle
“So accusations of ‘civil service wokeism’ are a little ironic, given it’s essentially a criticism of their own leadership.
“However, Truss’s accusation of antisemitism goes further than the usual dog-whistle politics that has been on display during this leadership campaign when it comes to the Civil Service.
“She provides no evidence for her accusation that many civil servants will find both insulting and abhorrent.
“A prime minister is also minister for the Civil Service, and throwing around such unfounded inflammatory accusations illustrates a lack of leadership, the very thing that she claims to be demonstrating.”
Israel
The Foreign Secretary has also set her sights on boosting links between the UK and Israel, with a plan to secure a free-trade deal, her campaign said.
In a written statement issued after she spoke at a synagogue in Manchester, Ms Truss insisted the culture in the Civil Service can be “changed”.
She also pledged to review whether schools are doing enough to educate pupils and teachers about antisemitism, according to her team, and said university campuses must be “ridded” of the issue.
Ms Truss said: “Every organisation has its culture, but it’s not fixed, it can be changed.
“That’s what ministerial leadership is about: it’s about making sure that the policies we represent, the values we stand for, are reflected in what we do.”
She added that the relationship between the UK and Israel has “grown in standing” over the past year, but insisted there is “still more to do”, including completing a free-trade deal.
A Truss campaign source claimed that Labour has been a “talking shop for antisemitism and Anti-Zionism” under the leadership of Sir Keir Starmer, and formerly Jeremy Corbyn.
“This has increased anxieties within the Jewish community,” they said.
She’s already into the chapter headed: “Just Call Them The Nazis And Hope It Sticks”.
A tactic previously used by The English Establishment against Corbyn’s Labour and Donald Trump/QAnon Cult used against anyone they could think of and, of course, Putin against Ukrainians.
…it won’t be long before she calls for gulags and lists.
Sorry, names like Tornado and Black Hundreds are all over the place in Uk. The Left seem pretty myopic with respect to Uk. As for Britain, Lists are probably normal, though Gulags need room. Gulags, btw, were part of Tsarist repression way before the Bosheviks.
Best book on this is “House Of The Dead” – Daniel Beer.
So basically anyone who speaks up for Palestine.
The old and the new, two snapshots of a pair of political giants of our time…Wayne and Waynetta…
For anyone with an extremely strong stomach, I would suggest checking out the Politics Joe latest youtube offering “meet the normal tories” you will come away feeling physically sick and wanting to punch someone, to quote one tory “frankly, I’m at an age where I don’t really care about saving the planet” he looked to be in his late 50s. Check it out, you’ll soon see why the UK is so f**ked.
Lizard Truss have a look at the London based Tory backing right wing rags Torygraph Daily Express and Daily Mail which by the way prior to W W 2 backed the German Nazi party and Mosley and his Brown shirts until the declaration of W W 2 the comments in them 3 right wing rags against us Welsh are racist and those rags allow them to be printed its now established that the tory Party is an english nationalist party although their stupid supporters in Cymru will not believe it
Blackshirts, man! PG Wodehouse famously mocking them in Spode’s Blackshorts!
Any Tory voter in Cymru who did not believe that the party has lurched to the far right must now see it. Tory right wing press are already rounding on Cymru and its people, and it won’t be long before Truss and the plastic yank, Sunak will start. Last week Truss claimed Nicola Sturgeon was attention seeking and should be ignored. Tory voters in Cymru, mean nothing to the Tory party, you are below them , just ask what’s his name, their leader in Cymru.
And this cretin is the Tories’ Great White Hope?
This Pound Shop Thatcher knock off?
This Jacob Rees-Mogg in an ugly dress?
This invisible football-holding lizard who took 10 seconds to finally decide to meander to the “aid” of a fainted debate host?
This cruel, judgemental war-profiteering affront to high office?
This Johnsonite lackey?
This Cheese dealing waste of air?
Never, never, never vote for Truss – this far-right Thatcher puppet just makes me want to puke blood.
A loose cannon, an abandoned ship, how many rallied to her call to arms, the mercenary arms of Truss’ light horse, she gives the welfare of the peoples of these islands the same thought and consideration she gives its farmers…absolutely none, there is Liz and a boy called Fat Shanks and those who sign the cheques, the rest are just bit part players in the story of Big Dog and a little girl called Liz down that yellow brick road…