News

Truss under fire over ‘insulting and abhorrent’ Civil Service antisemitism claim

12 Aug 2022 3 minute read
Liz Truss. Photo Henry Nicholls. PA Images

Liz Truss’s claims that she will tackle “woke” Civil Service culture that “strays into antisemitism” are “inflammatory” and will be viewed as “insulting and abhorrent”, a union leader has warned.

The Foreign Secretary was blasted by the head of the FDA, which represents civil servants, for providing “no evidence for her accusation”, which he said “goes further than the usual dog-whistle politics” of the leadership election.It comes after the Truss campaign said she would “change woke Civil Service culture that strays into antisemitism”.

In response, FDA general secretary Dave Penman said: “The Conservatives have been in Government for more than 12 years now and, for most of that time, Liz Truss has been a minister.

Dog whistle

“So accusations of ‘civil service wokeism’ are a little ironic, given it’s essentially a criticism of their own leadership.

“However, Truss’s accusation of antisemitism goes further than the usual dog-whistle politics that has been on display during this leadership campaign when it comes to the Civil Service.

“She provides no evidence for her accusation that many civil servants will find both insulting and abhorrent.

“A prime minister is also minister for the Civil Service, and throwing around such unfounded inflammatory accusations illustrates a lack of leadership, the very thing that she claims to be demonstrating.”

Israel

The Foreign Secretary has also set her sights on boosting links between the UK and Israel, with a plan to secure a free-trade deal, her campaign said.

In a written statement issued after she spoke at a synagogue in Manchester, Ms Truss insisted the culture in the Civil Service can be “changed”.

She also pledged to review whether schools are doing enough to educate pupils and teachers about antisemitism, according to her team, and said university campuses must be “ridded” of the issue.

Ms Truss said: “Every organisation has its culture, but it’s not fixed, it can be changed.

“That’s what ministerial leadership is about: it’s about making sure that the policies we represent, the values we stand for, are reflected in what we do.”

She added that the relationship between the UK and Israel has “grown in standing” over the past year, but insisted there is “still more to do”, including completing a free-trade deal.

A Truss campaign source claimed that Labour has been a “talking shop for antisemitism and Anti-Zionism” under the leadership of Sir Keir Starmer, and formerly Jeremy Corbyn.

“This has increased anxieties within the Jewish community,” they said.

Cathy Jones
Cathy Jones
3 hours ago

She’s already into the chapter headed: “Just Call Them The Nazis And Hope It Sticks”.
A tactic previously used by The English Establishment against Corbyn’s Labour and Donald Trump/QAnon Cult used against anyone they could think of and, of course, Putin against Ukrainians.
…it won’t be long before she calls for gulags and lists.

2
Reply
I Humphrys
I Humphrys
11 minutes ago
Reply to  Cathy Jones

Sorry, names like Tornado and Black Hundreds are all over the place in Uk. The Left seem pretty myopic with respect to Uk. As for Britain, Lists are probably normal, though Gulags need room. Gulags, btw, were part of Tsarist repression way before the Bosheviks.
Best book on this is “House Of The Dead” – Daniel Beer.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by I Humphrys
0
Reply
Rhufawn Jones
Rhufawn Jones
3 hours ago

So basically anyone who speaks up for Palestine.

5
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
3 hours ago

The old and the new, two snapshots of a pair of political giants of our time…Wayne and Waynetta…

4
Reply
The original mark
The original mark
2 hours ago

For anyone with an extremely strong stomach, I would suggest checking out the Politics Joe latest youtube offering “meet the normal tories” you will come away feeling physically sick and wanting to punch someone, to quote one tory “frankly, I’m at an age where I don’t really care about saving the planet” he looked to be in his late 50s. Check it out, you’ll soon see why the UK is so f**ked.

2
Reply
DAI Ponty
DAI Ponty
2 hours ago

Lizard Truss have a look at the London based Tory backing right wing rags Torygraph Daily Express and Daily Mail which by the way prior to W W 2 backed the German Nazi party and Mosley and his Brown shirts until the declaration of W W 2 the comments in them 3 right wing rags against us Welsh are racist and those rags allow them to be printed its now established that the tory Party is an english nationalist party although their stupid supporters in Cymru will not believe it

4
Reply
I Humphrys
I Humphrys
3 minutes ago
Reply to  DAI Ponty

Blackshirts, man! PG Wodehouse famously mocking them in Spode’s Blackshorts!

0
Reply
Gareth
Gareth
2 hours ago

Any Tory voter in Cymru who did not believe that the party has lurched to the far right must now see it. Tory right wing press are already rounding on Cymru and its people, and it won’t be long before Truss and the plastic yank, Sunak will start. Last week Truss claimed Nicola Sturgeon was attention seeking and should be ignored. Tory voters in Cymru, mean nothing to the Tory party, you are below them , just ask what’s his name, their leader in Cymru.

3
Reply
One of the two witnesses
One of the two witnesses
1 hour ago

And this cretin is the Tories’ Great White Hope?
This Pound Shop Thatcher knock off?
This Jacob Rees-Mogg in an ugly dress?
This invisible football-holding lizard who took 10 seconds to finally decide to meander to the “aid” of a fainted debate host?
This cruel, judgemental war-profiteering affront to high office?
This Johnsonite lackey?
This Cheese dealing waste of air?

3
Reply
Mick Tems
Mick Tems
9 minutes ago

Never, never, never vote for Truss – this far-right Thatcher puppet just makes me want to puke blood.

0
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
1 minute ago

A loose cannon, an abandoned ship, how many rallied to her call to arms, the mercenary arms of Truss’ light horse, she gives the welfare of the peoples of these islands the same thought and consideration she gives its farmers…absolutely none, there is Liz and a boy called Fat Shanks and those who sign the cheques, the rest are just bit part players in the story of Big Dog and a little girl called Liz down that yellow brick road…

0
Reply

