Turkish national denies string of terror offences

A Turkish national has denied a string of terror offences, including expressing support for so-called terror group Isis.

Hakan Barac, 27, pleaded not guilty to five counts relating to the online distribution of terrorist publications, and one of expressing support for a proscribed organisation, when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Newport

Barac was not able to give a UK address when he appeared in court, but South Wales Police had earlier said he was from Newport.

He is accused of expressing an opinion or belief that was supportive of Isis on February 20 2024 and was reckless as to whether the person he directed those words to would be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation.

He was ordered to next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on June 28.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesman for Counter Terrorism Policing Wales said: “It is not considered there to be a wider risk to the public.”

