TV comedian’s former home set for demolition

The former home of comedian Russ Abbot looks set to be demolished to make way for ten new houses, despite opposition from residents.

An application was submitted in March 2023 to knock down a property in Rossett, which was once home to the Chester-born actor, best known for his self-titled sketch show.

The proposals by applicant Michael Cunningham would see ten houses built on the site on Chester Road, which is next to the Rossett Hall Hotel, as well as a new access point for vehicles.

The plans have now been backed for approval by a senior planning official from Wrexham Council ahead of a crunch meeting next week.

Shame

The recommendation comes despite one village resident stating: “Russ Abbot used to live in the house. It would be a shame if it is knocked down.”

The comments form part of eight objections received against the application by the local authority.

It’s unclear how long Mr Abbot lived in the property for. Media reports suggest the 76-year-old is currently living in Portugal.

Rossett councillor Hugh Jones has also raised “serious concerns” over the scheme due to the impact on roads and a local conservation area.

The Conservative politician said: “This is one of the most difficult junctions in Rossett and is currently subject to significant issues following the introduction of new one-way system at The Green and the continual issues regarding the Co-op.

“This was, prior to the vandalism of the current owner, a single house nestling in a copse of trees in the heart of the conservation area, with the trees having been removed to facilitate the development.

“The building of up to ten houses would seriously impact on the conservation area.”

Traffic

Ross Shepherd, Rossett’s other representative on the council, has also objected due to the impact on traffic and a lack of affordable housing included within the proposals.

However, the application has been recommended for approval in a report to planning committee members.

In the document, the authority’s chief planning officer David Fitzsimon said the site was outside of the conservation area and the scheme would be acceptable.

He said: “The site lies entirely within the settlement limit of Rossett. The dwelling is not listed and is not within the Rossett conservation area.

“Policy directs new residential development to sites within settlement limits.

“There are no Local Development Plan policies that prevent the demolition of an unlisted dwellings outside of a conservation area and the subsequent redevelopment of the site at a higher density. The principle of development is therefore acceptable.”

In relation to the highway issues, he added: “The closure of the existing access and associated re-instatement of a boundary wall would be an enhancement to the appearance of a relatively prominent located access within the conservation area.

“These improvements are considered to be sufficient to outweigh the low-level harm that would be caused by the formation of the new access.”

The proposals will be discussed by committee members when they meet on Monday (June 3, 2024).

