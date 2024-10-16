TV favourite Mari Grug shares emotional cancer update

Stephen Price

Television presenter, Mari Grug, has shared an emotional update on her cancer journey – informing viewers that her cancer has returned and that she will be undergoing treatment again.

A favourite on Welsh language television, currently fronting the flagship ‘Heno’, Mari addressed the camera directly in Welsh, sharing: “I have a little message to tell you that he won’t be with you as much over the next few months.

“Unfortunately the cancer has returned, and I’m about to start a period of chemotherapy, but as before, I hope to be able to carry on working because it helped me so much last time.

“I would like to thank you all for your support over the last year and a half and I know you will be with me every step of the way.”



In July 2023, the 40 year old mother of three and presenter from Mynachlog-ddu, Pembrokeshire who is familiar to many thanks to her prominent career – fronting Heno, Prynhawn Da and popular Radio Cymru shows – first revealed that she had breast cancer.

Inspiration

She previously shared that her cancer had spread to the lymph nodes.

Grug has undergone various treatments for the cancer and she has regularly spoken publicly about her experiences, encouraging others to keep track of their health.

In the first episode of her podcast back in May, she revealed her “joy” after receiving two clear scans of liver cancer in a row.

Blow

Using her experience to raise awareness, Grug has been inspired by her own journey to interview others with cancer, as well as a range of medical experts.

Her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer a quarter of a century ago, and in a moving interview in one of her podcasts, the two discussed their experiences and feelings when sharing the news with members of their family.

On Tuesday night’s Heno program, Owain Tudur-Jones said: “Mari we know very well how strong you are, you have already helped so many other people.

“We’re all here tonight supporting you and we’ll be thinking a lot about you over the next period and we’re really looking forward to seeing you back in the studio and on Prynhawn Da.”

