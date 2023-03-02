TV show goes inside Wales’ best known haulage company – Owens Group

They are a familiar sight on the motorways of the UK. They are also a distinctive part of Wales’ haulage industry.

Llanelli-based Owens Group, started from family beginnings in 1972 but are now internationally renowned.

Brothers Huw and Eurof launched light haulage operations from Llanelli 50 years ago with one van. Owens Brothers – as the business was then known – started by carrying furniture, kitchens and piano parts.

Now BBC Wales will be airing a brand-new eight-part series from tomorrow, Friday 3 March, called Truckers: Life On The Road.

It will follow the day-to-day operations of the family-owned haulage company.

Throughout the episodes, the cameras go behind the scenes to take a look at what life is like on the road for the truckers, trampers (truckers who sleep in their cab overnight), couriers and other members of staff working there.

Tune in this Friday at 7:30pm on BBC One Wales & BBC iPlayer.

In the first episode we meet apprentice Laura. With a nationwide driver shortage, a recruitment campaign has brought in a batch of new drivers, including Laura.

With a bubbly, excitable personality, Laura is being guided through her basic training by veteran truck driver Phil, who sets Laura the challenge of reversing a fully-laden trailer into a parking bay. Although only 1% of Britain’s truck drivers are female, it’s a life Laura has seemed destined for with her father, grandfather and uncle all Class 1 drivers.

Managing director Ian has worked at the company for over 30 years. After inheriting it from his father, he’s now in charge of keeping the whole business on the road. But these are unprecedented times. Between Brexit and Covid, the trucking business has been under severe pressure, and now, the rising cost of fuel, due to the war in Ukraine, could end up costing the company an additional £1million a year.

Phil’s fourth wedding anniversary is coming up and he has a big surprise planned for his wife, Debs, which inevitably involves a truck. But the surprise will have to be put on hold temporarily as the couple await the results of Debs’ recent hospital tests.

