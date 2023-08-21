TV’s Sian Lloyd to join charity walk in memory of her mother

TV presenter Sian Lloyd is urging people in Wales to give help and hope to those living with dementia by taking part in a ‘walk like no other’ this autumn.

The Welsh star will join hundreds of fundraisers at Bute Park, Cardiff on Sunday, September 17 alongside friends, family and colleagues for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru’s Memory Walk, to end the devastation caused by dementia.

Sian said: “I’m very excited to be taking part in Memory Walk this year in Cardiff, a place that holds a special place in my heart.

“I was so disappointed to have sustained an injury earlier this year which meant I had to bow out of Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26 event.

“I knew I still wanted to support the charity continue its vital work providing help and hope to everyone living with dementia. So when the opportunity arose to take part in a Memory Walk, I jumped at the chance!

“Sadly, it seems that everyone you meet has some kind of connection to dementia. In fact, one in three people born today in the UK will go onto develop dementia in their lifetime.

Sian said she plans to walk in memory of her mother who lived with Alzheimer’s in relation to her Parkinson’s diagnosis.

She said: “It was obvious for five or six years before she passed away in 2019 that something was wrong.

“Her symptoms progressed so much that we had to seek residential care. This broke my dad’s heart, but like so many other people affected by this disease, we didn’t have a choice.

“I can’t wait to take part in Memory Walk and take in the buzz of the crowds and the quiet moments of remembrance. Signing up to a Memory Walk gives people the chance to join forces in support of one goal: to help stop dementia devastating lives.”

One in three people born today in the UK will go on to develop dementia in their lifetime.

There are an estimated 50,000 people living with the condition across Wales, with thousands more who care for someone with dementia.

Moving

Memory Walk brings together people who have been personally affected by dementia, those who want to walk to remember a loved one, and people looking to raise money for charity.

Jolian Ardolino, Country Manager for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, said: “Memory Walk can be incredibly moving, atmospheric and uplifting – it really is a walk like no other, and by taking part our incredible supporters will become a real force for change.

“Every pound they raise will make a huge difference. Supporters will be walking to fund faster diagnosis, ongoing support and vital research, helping people with dementia live more fulfilled lives now and in the future.”

The charity is calling on walkers of all ages and abilities to go the distance on the 6km walk, which starts and finishes at Coopers Field and takes in the sights along the River Taff.

There is also a smaller 2km route that is wheelchair accessible and suitable for all ages and abilities.

By signing up to the family-friendly – and pet-friendly – walk, fundraisers will be funding crucial research and supporting people affected by dementia through some of the hardest and most frightening times, to improve their lives and help to avoid crisis.

It’s free to sign up for sponsored walk at Cardiff. People can also choose to organise their own Memory Walk wherever they like, whenever they like, if they aren’t able to attend a hosted walk.

To sign up and find out more, visit memorywalk.org.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

