Two arrested after Labour candidate challenged about her voting record on Gaza

Martin Shipton

Pro-Palestine activists claim that two people have been arrested after a Labour candidate was challenged peacefully in the street about her voting record on calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A video posted to Instagram shows Alex Davies-Jones, who is campaigning for a second term as MP for Pontpridd, being asked why she abstained on a vote in the House of Commons for a ceasefire.

Ms Davies-Jones responded: “I didn’t abstain on a vote for a ceasefire”, although the video then shows that she did abstain on an SNP motion calling for a ceasefire in November 2023. In February 2024 she backed a Labour call for a “humanitarian” ceasefire.

‘Intimidation’

The police monitoring website Netpol posted a statement that said: “ Elections are supposedly the time to ask hard questions, but we’ve had a report of South Wales Police arresting a pro-Palestine campaigner after a complaint of ‘intimidation’ by Pontypridd Labour candidate Alex Davies Jones for posting a video challenging her silence on Gaza

“Bail conditions include ‘not to place anything on social media in relation to… (the) investigation’ – to stay silent in the week before polling about a candidate triggering a constituent’s arrest for challenging their voting record and membership of Labour Friends of Israel.

“Up and down the country, local people are asking hard questions of candidates about Palestine. In other areas this has been portrayed as ‘intimidating’, but as far as we know, this is the only arrest. It’s the only one where anyone is banned from even talking about their detention.”

In a video posted to Instagram, an activist from Pontypridd called Ayeshah says: “I was denied seizure medication and was told that if I kept asking for it I wouldn’t be released.”

Pro-Palestine activist

A well-known pro-Palestine activist called Neezo states in the video: “Yet again the government have shown how they are using laws to attack peaceful protesters, to remove our human rights and to stop us from speaking out. A few days ago [Ayeshah] was in her area in Pontypridd, where Alex Davies-Jones, the Labour MP for the area, was out on the streets canvassing. The Labour MP stumbled across Ayeshah and her friends and she came up to try and canvas and push her campaign. So Ayeshah started recording and asked her ‘why did you not vote for a ceasefire, why did you abstain from a ceasefire?’

Ms Davies-Jones responded: “I didn’t abstain on a vote for a ceasefire.”

Neezo said: “She’s not intimidated, she’s not threatened, she’s not harassed, she’s not scared, she’s speaking very normally.

“She [Alex Davies-Jones] has not turned up for any of the hustings, she’s not turned up to any workshops or clinics where she’s speaking to the community, she’s just been on paid trips to Israel.

“And because Ayeshah made a video, her and another person were arrested, their home was raided and [the police] took placards, signs, electronics, communications devices and they have put some ridiculous bail conditions on her. Now the government are actually resorting to banning people from using social media to speak about Palestine. This is one of the bail conditions.

“They are trampling down hard on anybody speaking out against the atrocities and the genocide in Palestine that is taking place against the Palestinian people. Why? Because the government is complicit.

“This is all a distraction to take us away from Palestine. We won’t be distracted. You can take as many people as you want – that’s not going to stop the movement. The movement is way bigger than individuals. If you think by silencing one, 10, 50, 100 people you’ve done anything, all you’ve done is woken a sleeping giant …The movement continues, the movement grows and freedom and liberation for all is the aim.”

Harassment

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Two women, aged 25 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of harassment, public order offences and criminal damage in the Pontypridd area.

Both are currently on police bail while investigations continue.”

On Monday July 1 an election hustings meeting was called off in Pontypridd after a number of the candidates, including Ms Davies-Jones, said they were unable to turn up.

Ms Davies-Jones said she had been advised by the police to stay away because of threats and intimidation she had been subjected to.

