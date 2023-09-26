Two arrested over disappearance of teenager in 2002

Rod Minchin, PA

Two people have been arrested in connection with the inquiry into the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing more 20 years, police said.

A 59-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were held by detectives investigating the disappearance of Robert Williams.

He was 15 when he was last seen alive and, despite several police pleas, he has never been found and is presumed dead.

The teenager left his home in Resolven, Neath, South Wales, on March 22 2002 and is known to have attended a house party in the nearby village of Aberdulais the following day.

South Wales Police said the woman and man were arrested on Tuesday and have since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detective Inspector David Butt said: “Robert’s mum Cheryl has been updated on these arrests and our thoughts are very much with Robert’s family at this difficult time.

“Our priority is supporting them whilst we work through this new line of inquiry in the investigation.

“We ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues.”

Earlier this month the teenager’s mother appealed for anyone with information about her son’s disappearance to speak to police.

“I know that Robert is never coming home. I just want his body back so I can bury him. He deserves that,” she said.

“I don’t want him out there on his own, and we need closure as a family. Someone out there knows what happened to him.

“As a mother, knowing my child is lying somewhere has destroyed me emotionally and physically. I need to know what happened to him.”

Detectives believe the community in Aberdulais holds the key to what happened to Robert, who would have turned 37 on September 9.

In 2011 a year-long case review concluded that the teenager is most likely dead, having found no evidence to show he is alive.

