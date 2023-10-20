Two Caerphilly primary schools could move onto a new £17 million super campus

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Three weeks remain for residents to have their say on plans for a £17 million dual-language primary school campus in Rhymney, Caerphilly.

Caerphilly County Borough Council has proposed moving two existing schools – Ysgol Y Lawnt and Upper Rhymney Primary – onto a purpose-built, “sustainable” new campus.

The two schools will “remain separate entities” despite sharing the site, but there will be “some shared facilities”, according to the council. A public consultation on the proposals runs until 9 November.

New campus

The council said the new school campus, if built, would “be designed to maximise local infrastructure”, and would also conform to energy efficiency and Welsh Government climate rules.

Combining the two primaries could also help the council in “reducing…backlog maintenance costs for schools”.

Current estimated costs for the project stand at £17.6 million. Of this, the council is proposing to contribute slightly more than £6m, with the remaining £11.5m coming from the Welsh Government.

The consultation document is available on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website here.

