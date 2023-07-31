Two drug dealers jailed after setting up illegal chemical lab

Two drug dealers who were in the process of setting up an illegal chemical lab for producing industrial quantities of amphetamine have been jailed.

On July 27 at Cardiff Crown Court, David Tyrell, aged 53 was sentenced to 29 months imprisonment and David Allsopp, aged 62, was sentenced to four years imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class B Amphetamine.

On September 6 2022 both Tyrell and Allsopp were stopped in Butetown, Cardiff and found in their vehicle was a DeWalt toolbox, containing 28KGs of Class B Amphetamine.

Also recovered were various papers with step-by-step instructions for the preparation and production of amphetamine and receipts for the purchase of a hydraulic press.

A property in Derbyshire linked to David Allsopp was also searched where a further 22KGs of amphetamine was recovered, along with smaller quantities of Ketamine and Class A MDMA.

Charged

A further lockup linked to Allsop was identified in Blackpool, and a warrant was executed at the location.

The lockup contained 100 litres of acid, an industrial sized cooking vat and paraphernalia for the production of industrial quantities of amphetamine.

Tyrell and Allsopp were charged and remanded in custody.

Seized

In total, 50KGS of amphetamine were seized from David Tyrell and David Allsopp, and their chemical lab for producing industrial quantities of amphetamine was dismantled.

The total street value recovered has been estimated to be between £250,000 and £500,000.

Complex

Detective Chief Inspector Russ Jenkins from the Force Intelligence & Organised Crime Unit said “This was an extremely complex and protracted investigation, resulting in the successful prosecution of the defendants.

“Tyrell from Manchester and Allsopp from Derbyshire both believed they could use the streets of South Wales to distribute wholesale quantities of drugs which would have brought misery to individuals local communities and likely fuelled acquisitive crime and violence.

“We remain committed to tackling the most serious organised criminals and would continue to urge the public to contact us with any information they have. It may be the key piece of the jigsaw to assist us in prosecuting these serious and organised criminals.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

