News

Two ‘drunk’ men rescued on Cader Idris after six hour operation

25 Jul 2022 3 minute read
Photo Jynto, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Two “drunk” men had to be rescued off one of Wales’ highest mountains after one collapsed and another fell down a gully, rescuers said.

The alarm was raised on Sunday at around 3pm after reports a man in his 20s was “intoxicated and unconscious” on Cader Idris in Snowdonia National Park.The man, who was one of a party of eight, had been left on the mountain while the rest of the group went to raise the alarm, Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said.

After speaking with the group, who were described as “potentially intoxicated”, it was revealed another one of their friends was missing on the mountain.

“Through further conversations with the party, team volunteers were able to obtain a rough description of the man’s location, different from the original information but coinciding with reports of shouting heard by other walkers coming off the mountain,” Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said in a statement.

“Crucially, it also transpired that another member of the party was also missing on the mountain.”

Poor weather

“In unseasonably poor weather, volunteers were dispatched up the hill to begin searching the area in question, and key equipment was carried up the mountain as it arrived.

“The initial search parties quickly encountered the man reported as being unconscious, but now back on his feet, and he was escorted down off the mountain while the search for his companion continued.”

The other man’s location was unknown as he had become separated from his friends, and volunteers searched for hours before eventually spotting him down a gully, on account of his light-coloured clothing.

“One of the search parties reported a distant light-coloured object in a gully to the south of the initial search area, and spotters working from the foot of the mountain confirmed that it appeared to be a person,” the statement said.

“The (search) party made their way across difficult terrain to reach the man, who was alive but had sustained significant injuries in what looked like a tumbling fall,” it added.

The man was airlifted by the Coastguard to Ysbyty Gwynedd, where he has been treated.

It took almost six hours and 17 volunteers for the search team to get both men to safety, with the operation coming to an end at around 8.45pm.

Graham O’Hanlon, who attended the incident, said: “The men were not equipped for the poor weather on the mountain, or for finding their way around it, and they made some poor choices that nearly cost at least one man his life.

“But for the light colour of the man’s tracksuit, we may not have spotted him in time.”

