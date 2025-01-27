Two in five adults expect their financial situation to worsen in 2025 – survey

Two-fifths (41%) of adults expect their financial situation to worsen this year, according to a debt help charity.

More than half (59%) of those expecting their finances to get worse said this was due to higher energy bills, a survey for StepChange Debt Charity found.

Around one in six (17%) adults said they always worried about money, while a further 59% said they often or sometimes worried about money.

Of those worrying about money, just over half (53%) said they were worrying more than they did one year ago.

Women were particularly likely to say they were worrying more about money now than a year ago, at 58%, compared with 48% of men.

Two-fifths (42%) of people with parental responsibilities anticipated their financial situation would worsen in the coming year, with more than half (54%) of them saying they worried more about money now than they did a year ago.

StepChange said nearly 4,000 people visited its website looking for debt advice on Christmas day alone.

Financial uncertainty

Vikki Brownridge, chief executive at StepChange Debt Charity, said: “It’s clear that millions of people across the UK are feeling the weight of financial uncertainty.

“The cost of living, including stubbornly high energy bills, continues to impact families, individuals, and communities, with particular strain being felt by women and those with parental responsibilities.

“What’s concerning is how many are facing worries about their finances going into 2025, even more so than this time last year.

“These challenges are not temporary. They reflect the long-term financial pressures many are facing and without the right support, it’s only going to get harder for people to manage their finances.

“We know that debt is often a consequence of these mounting pressures, and for many, seeking help as early as possible can make a significant difference.

“If you are struggling, speak to your creditors who have a responsibility to support those in difficulty.”

Debt support charities can help with advice on managing debt and budgeting.

The survey was carried out by Censuswide, among 2,000 people across Britain in December 2024.

