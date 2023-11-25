Two in five women public transport workers sexually harassed, research suggests

Two in five women public transport workers have been sexually harassed in the course of their job, new research suggests.

A survey of 1,400 women workers across rail, bus, metro and passenger ferries found that most of those affected did not report the incidents.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its study found that women were not making formal complaints because they did not think they would be taken seriously.

More than 80% of respondents said that sexual harassment on public transport was becoming more of a problem.

Responses included:

– “I have had numerous men stroke my bum as they pass by and that’s in the day. Of a night when they are drunk it’s worse I’ve had a group of men grab me and say come on love sit on my knee.”

– “Cat-calling, touching, staring, unwanted uncomfortable conversation, unwanted ‘compliments’ and people taking pictures of me without my permission.”

– “Sexually aggressive and explicit language as a form of intimidation is a frequent thing.”

– “There are fewer staff and perpetrators become emboldened by this.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, this survey shows employers have much more to do in the public transport industry, and the authorities in wider society, in tackling misogyny and harassment against women.

“It is clear that more staffing and reducing lone working will help make our members feel safer.

“I am grateful to all our women members who took part and shared their experiences, some of which make for uncomfortable reading.

“RMT will always support our women members at work in combating sexual harassment and hold employers to account for any shortcomings.”

