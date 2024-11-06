Two men accused of people-smuggling to face trial next week

Two men from south Wales who are accused of people-smuggling will stand trial next week.

Dilshad Shamo, 41, and Ali Khdir, 42, from Caerphilly, are alleged to have operated a people-smuggling ring from the UK, arranging the movement of migrants via boats, HGVs and cars from Iraq, Iran and Syria through the EU.

Appearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, Shamo and Khdir spoke only to confirm their names and enter their pleas.

Both denied five counts of conspiring to breach migration laws in Italy, Romania, Croatia and Germany to bring people into an EU country.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between September 2022 and April 2023.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, said a trial is set to start on Monday at Cardiff Crown Court and remanded both men in custody.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

