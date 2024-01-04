Two men charged with murder following New Year’s Day assault

A man who died following an assault in Tonypandy on New Year’s Day has been named and two men have been charged with murder.

Conall Evans, aged 30, from Pentre was found injured outside Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda on Monday 1 January.

Officers investigating the assault have since charged two men with murder.

Ashley Davies, 30, from Pentre and Dewi Morgan, 24, from Tonypandy, will appear before Merthyr Tydfil magistrates on Thursday (January 4).

Conall’s family have paid the following tribute: “Conall was a very well-loved son, brother and family member and he will be dearly missed.”

Incident

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, “I want to thank the community for their support and patience with us as we investigate this isolated incident.

“We are aware of the local disruption and distress caused to the community following recent incidents, but we remain thankful for your continued support.”

South Wales Police are still appealing for information relating to the incident and any witnesses are asked to make contact here.

