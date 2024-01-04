Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Two men charged with murder following New Year’s Day assault

04 Jan 2024 1 minute read
Conall Evans was found injured outside a hospital on New Year’s Day

A man who died following an assault in Tonypandy on New Year’s Day has been named and two men have been charged with murder.

Conall Evans, aged 30, from Pentre was found injured outside Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda on Monday 1 January.

Officers investigating the assault have since charged two men with murder.

Ashley Davies, 30, from Pentre and Dewi Morgan, 24, from Tonypandy, will appear before Merthyr Tydfil magistrates on Thursday (January 4).

Conall’s family have paid the following tribute: “Conall was a very well-loved son, brother and family member and he will be dearly missed.”

Incident

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes, “I want to thank the community for their support and patience with us as we investigate this isolated incident.

“We are aware of the local disruption and distress caused to the community following recent incidents, but we remain thankful for your continued support.”

South Wales Police are still appealing for information relating to the incident and any witnesses are asked to make contact here.

